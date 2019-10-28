Thunder Acquires Netminder Weninger from Allen

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced two transactions today. Forward Steven Iacobellis has been recalled by the Bakersfield Condors. The team has also acquired goaltender Evan Weninger from the Allen Americans for future considerations. Also, goaltender Ryan Mulder has been released.

Iacobellis, 26, was loaned to Wichita on September 30th. The third-year pro has five points (2g, 3a) through six games so far this season. He led the team in scoring last year with 65 points (23g, 42a) in 58 games.

Weninger, 23, is coming off of a stellar performance yesterday afternoon against the Idaho Steelheads where he stopped 38 of 39 shots and earned his first win of the season. A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the 5-foot11, 170-pound netminder turned pro last year after completing a four-year career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He appeared in one game for the Florida Everblades and earned his first pro win against Jacksonville on April 6th, stopping 26 of 27 shots.

He owns the Nebraska-Omaha program records for career saves (3,260) and shutouts (8). Weninger played in 115 career games for the Mavericks, going 48-56-8 with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He was named the NCHC Goaltender of the Week on three occasions last year (Nov. 26th, Jan. 7th, and Feb. 11th). During his freshman season, he was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team, logging career bests in goals-against average (2.46) and save percentage (.923).

Along with his program records in net, he registered six career points for the Mavericks, which is tied for second-most by a netminder in school history. Weninger became the 10th NCAA goaltender to score a goal with his tally in a 11-7 win over Miami University (OH) on January 12th.

Wichita returns to action on Friday night to start a three-in-three against the Kansas City Mavericks. The first two meetings of the weekend are at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena and then the series moves to INTRUST Bank Arena on Sunday, Novmeber 3rd at 4:05 p.m.

