ECHL Transactions - October 28
October 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 28, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Mike Hedden, F
Wichita:
Ryan Mulder, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jake Paterson, G returned from loan to Iowa
Add Josh Lammon, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve
Delete Evan Weninger, G traded to Wichita
Atlanta:
Add Jack Stander, D activated from reserve
Delete Scott Conway, F recalled by Providence
Delete Joona Koppanen, F recalled to Providence by Boston
Florida:
Add Michael Downing, D returned from loan to Bakersfield
Delete Aaron Harstad, D placed on reserve
Delete Greg Campbell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/11)
Delete Jacob Graves, D traded to Reading
Indy:
Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve [10/27]
Delete Matt Rupert, F placed on reserve [10/27]
Orlando:
Add Marcus Vela, F activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Fejes, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kelly Klima, F recalled by Tucson
Reading:
Add Judd Peterson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Judd Peterson, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Delete Matthew Strome, F recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Delete Gerry Fitzgerald, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Delete James De Haas, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
Toledo:
Add Steve Oleksy, D activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Troock, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Ryan Black, D traded to Adirondack
Wheeling:
Add Renars Krastenbergs, F activated from Injured Reserve [10/25]
