ECHL Transactions - October 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 28, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Mike Hedden, F

Wichita:

Ryan Mulder, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jake Paterson, G returned from loan to Iowa

Add Josh Lammon, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve

Delete Evan Weninger, G traded to Wichita

Atlanta:

Add Jack Stander, D activated from reserve

Delete Scott Conway, F recalled by Providence

Delete Joona Koppanen, F recalled to Providence by Boston

Florida:

Add Michael Downing, D returned from loan to Bakersfield

Delete Aaron Harstad, D placed on reserve

Delete Greg Campbell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/11)

Delete Jacob Graves, D traded to Reading

Indy:

Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve [10/27]

Delete Matt Rupert, F placed on reserve [10/27]

Orlando:

Add Marcus Vela, F activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Fejes, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kelly Klima, F recalled by Tucson

Reading:

Add Judd Peterson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Judd Peterson, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Delete Matthew Strome, F recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Delete Gerry Fitzgerald, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Delete James De Haas, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

Toledo:

Add Steve Oleksy, D activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Troock, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Ryan Black, D traded to Adirondack

Wheeling:

Add Renars Krastenbergs, F activated from Injured Reserve [10/25]

