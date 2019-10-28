Grizzlies Weekly: 3 Game Series vs Idaho

October 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have a 3 game weekend series vs the Idaho Steelheads. Those teams will meet in Boise's CenturyLink Arena on November 1st and are at Maverik Center on Saturday, November 2nd at 7 pm and Sunday, November 3rd at 1 pm.

Saturday the 2nd is the next Grizzlies home game. There's going to be a winter clothing drive called "Share the Warmth" presented by Ford. Fans are encouraged to bring gloves, mitts, toques, scarves, jackets, etc. Those will be donated to those that need them the most this winter.

Last Friday the Grizzlies lost 4-3 to The Rapid City Rush as Kelly Klima scored 4 goals for the Rush. Klima is the first player to have a 4 goal game in the league. Utah got 2 goals from reigning player of the week Josh Dickinson. Colin Jacobs added a goal. Both teams had 2 power play goals in the game. Ryan

Ryan Wagner had a good weekend in Rapid City. He had 2 assists last Friday night and was the game's number 2 star last Saturday as he had 1 goal and 1 assist in a 4-3 shootout loss. On Saturday the Grizzlies also got goals from Taylor Richart and Yuri Terao. Utah went 1 for 8 on the power play on Saturday and was 3 for 15 for the weekend, while the penalty kill was 5 for 5 on Saturday and 11 for 13 on the week.

Travis Barron had an assist last Saturday in the second period. Barron has a point in 6 of 7 games this season. Cole Cassels also has a point in 6 of 7 contests.

Next homestand for the Grizzlies is on Saturday, November 2nd at 7 pm and Sunday, November 3rd at 1 pm against the Idaho Steelheads. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center box office or by calling (801) 988-8000. Saturday is a Lucky's Family Night. 4 tickets, 4 drinks, 4 hot dogs and a $10 off voucher to Lucky's Low Prices.

Upcoming Promotions

November 2nd - Share the Warmth Presented by Ford. It's a winter clothing drive. Fans are encouraged to bring gloves, mitts, toques, scarves, jackets, etc. Those will be donated to those that need them the most this winter. It's also a Lucky's Family night. 4 tickets, 4 drinks, 4 hot dogs and a $10 off voucher to Lucky's Low Prices.

November 3rd - Post game skate. 1 pm face-off.

November 22nd - Pooch on the Pond. Fans can bring their dogs to the game. America First Credit Union Friday - Tickets start at $8 for fans paying with their AFCU debit or credit card at the Maverik Center box office.

November 23rd - Angel's Hands Night (specialty jersey's that will be auctioned off after the game).

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 2-3-1-1

Home record: 1-2. Grizzlies have outscored opponents 10-7 at home.

Road record: 1-1-1-1. All 3 losses on the road have been 1 goal games.

This Week's Games: (Utah is at Idaho on November 1st and hosts Idaho on November 2nd and 3rd).

Last 10 games: Utah is 2-3-2

Goals per game: 4.29 (5th best in the league).

Goals against per game: 3.43 (11h).

Shots per game: 33.71 (10th).

Shots against per game: 28.00 (6th).

Power play: 23.3 % (tied 9th).

Penalty Kill: 88.2 % (30 for 34) (2nd).

Scoring By Period

First Period: Utah 10 Opponents 8.

Second Period: Utah 13 Opponents 9.

Third Period: Utah 7 Opponents 5.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 0-1-1 in the week.

5 Game Road Trip Summary

October 18th, 2019 - Utah 10 Allen 4 - It was the most goals by the Grizzlies in a single game since November 15th, 1995 vs Chicago. Grizzlies won the Turner Cup that season in the old IHL. The 10 goals are the most by a team in the league this season. Josh Dickinson got his second straight hat trick. 8 Grizz had a multiple point game. Travis Barron had 1 goal and 3 assists. Utah was 3 for 7 on the power play.

October 19th, 2019 - Utah 4 Allen 5 (OT) - Utah had 21 shots on goal in the second period. That's the most shots in a period by any team in the league this season. Cole Cassels had 1 goal and 2 assists. Tim McGauley had 1 goal and 1 assist. Utah scored 3 goals in a stretch of 3 minutes and 49 seconds late in the second period.

October 25th, 2019 - Utah 3 Rapid City 4 - RC had 4 goals from Kelly Klima. Josh Dickinson had 2 goals. Colin Jacobs got his first goal in a Utah uniform. Utah goalie Mason McDonald stopped 25 of 29. Utah was 2 for 7 on the power play, while the Rush was 2 for 8.

October 26th, 2019 - Utah 3 Rapid City 4 (Shootout) - Ryan Wagner had 1 goal and 1 assist. Rush forward Cedric Montminy tied the game with 1:17 left. Montminy had the game winner in a shootout. Mason McDonald stopped 30 of 33 for Utah as well as 5 of 7 in the shootout. Grizz were a perfect 5 for 5 on the penalty kill.

November 1st, 2019 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm face-off. CenturyLink Arena in Boise.

Utah picked up 4 of a possible 8 standings points for the road trip.

This Week's Games: Utah is at Idaho on November 1st and hosts Idaho on November 2nd and 3rd.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders: Josh Dickinson leads the league with 9 goals. Dickinson is 5th with 30 shots on goal. Dickinson and Travis Barron are tied for 3rd with 11 points. Barron's 6 goals are tied for 4th in the league. Cole Cassels is tied for 7th with 10 points. Cassels is 3rd in the league with 8 assists. Cassels leads the league with 5 power play assists. Patrick McGrath leads the league with 35 penalty minutes. Barron and Cassels has 6 power play points, which is tied for 2nd most.

Transactions

Josh Anderson was reassigned from Colorado. He played in both games last weekend wearing number 4. Anderson was number 3 last season, where he played in 55 games for Utah. Anderson was sent back to Colorado (AHL) after Saturday's game.

Team Leaders

Goals: Josh Dickinson (9)

Assists: Cole Cassels (8)

Points: Travis Barron/Josh Dickinson (11)

Plus/Minus: Griffen Molino/ Eric Williams (+6)

PIM: Patrick McGrath (35)

Power Play Points: Travis Barron, Cole Cassels (6)

Shots on Goal: Josh Dickinson (30)

Wins: Jeff Smith (2)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.923)

Goals Against Average: Jeff Smith (2.51)

Grizzlies Home November 2nd and 3rd

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.