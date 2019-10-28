Fitzgerald, de Haas Recalled, Strome Reassigned to Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Monday Philadelphia has reassigned forward Matthew Strome to Lehigh Valley from Reading and the Phantoms have recalled forward Gerry Fitzgerald and defenseman James de Haas. The three joined Reading last week and played Saturday in a 3-1 loss at Wheeling.

Strome has skated in two games with Lehigh Valley this campaign; in eight career AHL contests he has two assists. The rookie finished a four-year OHL career with Hamilton last season and is the all-time leader in goals, assists, points and games played for the franchise. The Flyers selected Strome in the 4th round, 106th overall at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Fitzgerald scored 12 goals and 19 points for Iowa (AHL) last season in 67 games. The second-year professional was Bemidji State's alternate captain his senior season, playing alongside his triplet brothers Myles and Leo. The right-handed shot stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 180 pounds.

de Haas has five goals and 18 points in his ECHL career with Reading (24 career games). In 85 AHL games, de Haas has scored two goals and 21 points in 85 games.

The Royals are at Norfolk Oct. 30 at 7:35 p.m., with coverage starting on mixlr.com/readingroyals and BCTV (Ch. 15 Comcast, Ch. 19 Service Electric) at 7:20 p.m.

Reading plays three home games this week; Oct. 31, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3. On Oct. 31 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland, grab $1 pumpkin beer and all college students will receive $5 tickets with a valid college ID at the box office. The first 1,000 kids will receive a free bag of candy and the team will host a costume parade on the concourse during intermission.

It's D.C. Comics Night on Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Norfolk at 7:00 p.m.; Batman and Joker will be at the game with character meet-and-greet packages, DC Comic-themed jerseys (Royals in Batman, Norfolk in Joker), a DC Puck Giveaway and a super-hero themed candy bag giveaway. The Royals play nine home games in November.

