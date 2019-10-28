Komets Split Pair with Jacksonville; Everblades Visit Friday, Fuel Here Saturday

October 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets gained three points in week 3 of the 2019-20 ECHL campaign. Wednesday the Komets fell 6-4 at Kalamazoo in their first road match of the year. Friday the Komets pleased a home crowd of 7,479 with a 4-3 overtime win over the visiting Jacksonville Icemen. The Icemen turned the tables on the Komets in a rematch Saturday night in Fort Wayne scoring a 6-5 overtime victory over the home team.

The Komets were 1-1-1 for the week and enter week 4 in second place in the Central Division with a 3-2-1 record and seven points after six games.

For the week-- Mason Bergh led the Komets with three goals and added an assist for a four-point week. Shawn Szydlowski led with three assists and added a power play goal for a four points. Five players notched three-point weeks including Brady Shaw (2g, 1a), Brad Morrison (1g, 2a), Anthony Petruzzelli (1g, 2a), Max Gottlieb (1g, 2a) and A.J. Jenks (1g, 2a). Goaltender Matthew Villalta made his ECHL debut starting both overtime games Friday and Saturday going 1-1-0.

Komet leaders-- Bergh leads with eight points, Matthew Boudens leads with five goals, two short-handed markers and 28 penalty minutes, Szydlowski leads with five assists, Shaw leads with three first-goals and Jason Binkley leads with +5.

Komet streakers-- Bergh has points in each of the Komets six games for a six-game point-streak (4g, 4a) and has goals in three straight games (3g).....Szydlowski is riding a four-game assist and point-scoring streak (2g, 4a).....Gottlieb has points in three straight games (1g, 2a) and Petruzzelli has a three-game point streak (1g, 2a).

Welcome Galipeau-- Forward Olivier Galipeau was added to the Fort Wayne lineup Saturday after starting his second pro season appearing in four AHL games with Chicago. Galipeau dished two assists in his Komets debut Saturday. In other transactions for the week, forward Stephen Baylis was assigned to Fort Wayne from the Ontario Reign of the AHL, Villalta and defenseman Markus Phillips were assigned by L.A. to Fort Wayne from Ontario and defenseman Matt Brassard was activated from injured reserve.

Milestones-- Friday against Jacksonville, Shawn St-Amant skated his 200th all-time pro game. Appearing in their first pro games were Phillips (dished an assist for his first pro point) and Brassard (potted his first pro goal). Netminder Villalta logged his first pro win in his ECHL debut Friday. On the cusp of his 100th regular season pro point, Shaw sits at 99.

The week ahead

The Komets skate three games in three nights this weekend. Friday the Komets open the November part of the schedule hosting the Florida Everblades on Sweetwater Ice at 8:05pm. The Blades haven't been to Fort Wayne since the two teams met at the Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, March 26 when Florida took a 6-4 decision. It's the first of two meetings this season as the Komets will travel to Estero, Florida, near Fort Myers, January 29. The Everblades are 4-1-0 with eight points after five games and tied with Greenville for second place in the South Division. Florida skates at Cincinnati Wednesday before arriving in Fort Wayne Friday.

Saturday the Komets remain home to host intrastate rival Indy at 7:35pm. It will be the first of 11 meetings this season and the first of six in Fort Wayne. The Fuel are .500 after six games (3-3-0) with six points and trail the Komets by one in the Central Division. Indy is idle this week until they visit Saturday.

Sunday the Komets travel to Toledo for a 5:15pm faceoff at the Huntington Center. The arch rival Walleye are also a point behind the Komets in the Central Division with a 3-1-0 record for six points. Sunday's trip will be the first for Fort Wayne out of six this season to Toledo. It's the second of 13 meetings this season after the Komets dropped a 5-3 affair to the Walleye Saturday, Oct. 19 in Fort Wayne. Toledo skates a morning (10:30) game at Kalamazoo Tuesday and hosts Florida Saturday before welcoming the Komets Sunday afternoon.

Komets on ice:

Tuesday, Oct. 29.....Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Wednesday, Oct. 30..... Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Thursday, Oct. 31..... Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Friday, Nov. 1.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Florida at Komets, 8:05pm

Saturday, Nov. 2.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10:30am-11:30am; Indy at Komets, 7:35pm

Sunday, Nov. 3.....No practice at the Coliseum; Komets at Toledo, 5:15pm

Tuesday, Nov. 5.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Wednesday, Nov. 6.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11am; Komets at Cincinnati, 7:35pm

MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEKEND-- This weekend with Florida in town Friday and Indy Saturday, it's Military Appreciation Weekend presented by Big City Cars. The Komets pay tribute to the U.S. Military with special jerseys both nights to be auctioned to benefit Honor Flight. Also, all military, active and veterans, can take advantage of the Komets' Military Appreciation Ticket Offer where they can buy one ticket and get one free with a military I.D. for both games this weekend.

Friday night Marathon Nights-- Again this year Komet fans can save on their Friday night tickets with Marathon. Fans can earn a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer with the purchase of three fill-ups at participating Marathon locations. Save with your Marathon Fill-Up Card this Friday when the Komets face Florida at 8:05pm.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages along with Season Tickets are on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also available are Flex Tickets, perfect as gifts and can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.