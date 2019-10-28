Allen Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, split a two-game weekend set with the Idaho Steelheads, losing on Saturday night 4-3, but rebounding on Sunday afternoon with a 2-1 OT thriller. Allen will host the red-hot Rapid City Rush this coming Friday and Saturday at Allen Evet Center

Last Week's Record: 1-1-0

Overall record: 4-2-0 points - 8

- Last Week's Games -

Saturday, October 26th vs. Idaho - 4-3 Loss

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans blew a 3-0 lead on Saturday night, losing to the first place Idaho Steelheads, 4-3 at Allen Event Center. Two goals in the first three minutes of the game from Spencer Asuchak and Gabe Gagne gave Allen a 2-0 lead. They added to that lead in the second period, as Jared VanWormer, scored his first goal in an Americans jersey to put Allen up 3-0. Idaho would respond with four unanswered goals over the final 21 minutes of the game to walk away with the one-goal victory

Sunday, October 27th vs. Idaho - 2-1 OT Win

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans defeated the top team in the Mountain Division on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Idaho Steelheads 2-1 in overtime. Olivier Archambault walked around Idaho forward Anthony Nellis, and beat Tomas Sholl for the game winning goal, his third of the season and helped the Americans earn a weekend split with the Steelheads.

- This Week's Games -

Friday, November 1, vs. Rapid City 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Saturday, November 2, vs. Rapid City 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

- Team Leaders -

Goals -Spencer Asuchak & three others (3)

Assists -Les Lancaster (7)

Points - Olivier Archambault and two others (7)

Power Play Goals -Shawn O'Donnell and two others (1)

Power Play Assists - Alex Breton, and five others (1)

Shorthanded Goals - Stepan Falkovsky (1)

Shorthanded Assists - Alex Guptill & Shawn O'Donnell (1)

Game-Winning Goals - Gabe Gagne and three others (1)

First Goal - Stepan Falkovsky and three others (1)

Insurance Goals - (0)

Penalty Minutes - Spencer Asuchak (16)

Plus/Minus - Spencer Asuchak and Gabe Gagne (+2)

Shots on Goal - Jordan Topping (19)

Save Percentage - Jake Paterson (.856)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (3)

Goals-Against Average - Jake Paterson (4.76)

Americans Notes:

- Rookie Goalie Evan Weninger picked up his first win with Allen in a 38 save performance on Sunday with a 2-1 overtime victory.

- Spencer Asuchak leads the ECHL with 8 minor penalties.

- Les Lancaster is 9th in the ECHL in Rookie Points with 7.

- Les Lancaster is second in the ECHL in Defenseman Points with 7.

- Allen is 3-0 in overtime this season.

- Allen is 3-1-0 when scoring first.

- Allen is 4-2-0 against the Mountain Division.

- Allen has the number one road power play in the league at 40 %.

- Allen has the number one road penalty kill record in the ECHL at 100 %.

- Allen is being outscored 8 to 7 in the third period this season.

Americans Practice Schedule:

Monday, October 28th- Off

Tuesday, October 29th - 10:00 am

Wednesday, October 30th - 10:00 am

Thursday, October 31st - 10:00 am

Friday, November 1st - 10:00 am

Saturday, November 2nd - 10:00 am

Sunday, November 3rd - Off

About the Americans

The Allen Americans play in the ECHL, the premiere AA hockey league in North America. The Americans were established in 2009 and have won four Double A Championships in ten full seasons of minor pro hockey. In those ten seasons, Allen has qualified for the playoffs every year but one with five trips to the league finals. Allen is in its sixth season in the ECHL, after playing five years in the now defunct Central Hockey League.

