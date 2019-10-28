Royals Acquire D Graves from Florida for Future Considerations

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Monday the team has acquired defenseman Jacob Graves from the Florida Everblades for future considerations. Graves skated in 13 games for the Royals last season (2g, 18 PIM, +5 rat). Philadelphia acquired him in January from Arizona in a deal that sent forward Jordan Weal to the Coyotes.

Graves signed an ECHL contract with the Everblades in September and has played in three games this season (4 PIM). Last season between Reading and Norfolk, he combined to put up a personal-best four goals, nine points and a career-high 84 penalty minutes.

A native of Barrie, ON, Graves is in his fourth professional season, stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 192 pounds. He skated in 42 AHL games with Cleveland from 2016-18, burying four goals and eight points.

In his final junior campaign with London (OHL), Graves won the 2016 Memorial Cup and contributed 10 assists and a plus-26 rating in 18 OHL playoff games.

The Royals are at Norfolk Oct. 30 at 7:35 p.m., with coverage starting on mixlr.com/readingroyals and BCTV (Ch. 15 Comcast, Ch. 19 Service Electric) at 7:20 p.m.

Reading plays three home games this week; Oct. 31, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3. On Oct. 31 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland, grab $1 pumpkin beer and all college students will receive $5 tickets with a valid college ID at the box office. The first 1,000 kids will receive a free bag of candy and the team will host a costume parade on the concourse during intermission.

It's D.C. Comics Night on Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Norfolk at 7:00 p.m.; Batman and Joker will be at the game with character meet-and-greet packages, DC Comic-themed jerseys (Royals in Batman, Norfolk in Joker), a DC Puck Giveaway and a super-hero themed candy bag giveaway. The Royals play nine home games in November.

ECHL Stories from October 28, 2019

