Retaliation comes in the form of a weekend sweep of Glads

WEEKLY RECAP

Knowing full well that improvement was needed after last weekend's showing against the Atlanta Gladiators, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits regrouped and found a way to pick up two wins in two different ways over the Glads this past weekend.

Friday's game turned out to be a game that never felt safe. While the Swamp Rabbits never trailed, their opponent never gave up. Even up 4-1 after the first period thanks to goals from Cédric Lacroix, Patrick Bajkov and a pair from Liam Pecararo, the Swamp Rabbits' lead was shaved down to one in the second and third periods.

The Glads scored four of the final six goals of the game and took control of the momentum once goaltender Sean Bonar was pulled in favor of Martin Ouellette. Kamerin Nault scored the eventual game-winning goal, his first of the season, early in the third period, to help the Swamp Rabbits to the win.

Timely saves and a strong penalty kill, partnered with another forceful offensive showing helped Greenville to victory on Saturday night over the Glads. Atlanta led the game at one point thanks to a late goal in the first period, but the Swamp Rabbits erased that and kept going.

Michael Pelech and Pecararo struck twice to close out the scoring in the second and third periods, and goaltender Chris Nell made 36 saves on the night to keep Atlanta completely off the board from the 18:38 mark of the first period onward.

The Swamp Rabbits' penalty kill was perfect on the weekend (11-for-11) and went 33.3% on the weekend on the power play. The team is now tied for second in the South Division entering a busy week ahead.

10/25 at Atlanta Gladiators - W 6-5

10/26 vs. Atlanta Gladiators - W 5-2

UPCOMING GAMES

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Tulsa Oilers

Wednesday, October 30 - 8:05 p.m.

Listen - Watch

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Tulsa Oilers

Thursday, October 31 - 8:05 p.m.

Listen - Watch

$3 BEER NIGHT - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2 at 7:05 p.m.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Tickets - Listen - Watch

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Atlanta Gladiators

Sunday, November 3 - 2:00 p.m.

Listen - Watch

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Liam Pecararo - 2 GP | 4 G - 2 A - 6 P

Not only one of the ECHL's top-scoring rookies, Liam Pecararo is now one of the league's top-scoring players overall. His 11 points rank second among rookies and players in the league. He posted multi-goal efforts in both games, scored two shorthanded goals and one power play goal. Pecararo has a hand in 39.2% of the team's scoring through the first six games of the 2019-20 season.

RABBIT TAILS

The Swamp Rabbits own the mark for the most goals on average per game (4.67), and have not been held below three goals per game this season.

The Swamp Rabbits' four shorthanded goals lead the league.

At the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Swamp Rabbits own a +8 goal differential, the highest among ECHL teams.

Liam Pecararo is currently on a five-game point streak, where all 11 of his points have been scored in that span.

Forward Nathan Perkovich has been the reliable playmaker this season, as he ranks third in the league with 7 assists.

Adam Larkin's impressive start continued over the past weekend. His 6 points rank third among defensemen in the ECHL.

Captain Michael Pelech is nearing a milestone. He sits just 9 points away from hitting 500 career ECHL points.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

South Carolina Stingrays (5-1-0) - 10 pts

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (4-2-0) - 8 pts

Florida Everblades (4-1-0) - 8 pts

Norfolk Admirals (2-4-1) - 5 pts

Atlanta Gladiators (2-3-0) - 4 pts

Jacksonville Icemen (1-1-2) - 4 pts

Orlando Solar Bears (1-3-1) - 3 pts

