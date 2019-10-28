Roadrunners Call-Up Klima

October 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Rush, have recalled Kelly Klima. The call-up serves as the first Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the week.

Klima heads back to the Roadrunners after appearing in both games on home-opening weekend with the Rush. On Friday, October 25th, Klima tied a single-game franchise record with a 4-goal performance, becoming only the second player in team history to accomplish the feat.

Klima came to the Rush following his rookie season of professional hockey, shared between the Norfolk Admirals and Tucson Roadrunners last year. After earning an assist in 10 games with the Roadrunners, the 5'10", 170-pound forward averaged over a point-per-game with the Admirals, earning 14 goals and 14 assists in 27 games. The son of 1990 Stanley Cup Champion Petr Klima, Kelly Klima turned professional after three seasons in the QMJHL with the Moncton Wildcats and Chicoutimi Sagueneens. In "The Q", the Tampa, Florida native earned 64 goals, 62 assists, and 126 points in 186 games.

The Rush now look forward to a three-in-three road trip beginning on Friday, November 1st against the Allen Americans. Puck drop at the Allen Event Center is slated for 6:05 p.m. MDT.

Tickets for all 36 games are on sale now! Visit www.rapidcityrush.com to purchase yours today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.