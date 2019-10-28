Roadrunners Call-Up Klima
October 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Rush, have recalled Kelly Klima. The call-up serves as the first Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the week.
Klima heads back to the Roadrunners after appearing in both games on home-opening weekend with the Rush. On Friday, October 25th, Klima tied a single-game franchise record with a 4-goal performance, becoming only the second player in team history to accomplish the feat.
Klima came to the Rush following his rookie season of professional hockey, shared between the Norfolk Admirals and Tucson Roadrunners last year. After earning an assist in 10 games with the Roadrunners, the 5'10", 170-pound forward averaged over a point-per-game with the Admirals, earning 14 goals and 14 assists in 27 games. The son of 1990 Stanley Cup Champion Petr Klima, Kelly Klima turned professional after three seasons in the QMJHL with the Moncton Wildcats and Chicoutimi Sagueneens. In "The Q", the Tampa, Florida native earned 64 goals, 62 assists, and 126 points in 186 games.
The Rush now look forward to a three-in-three road trip beginning on Friday, November 1st against the Allen Americans. Puck drop at the Allen Event Center is slated for 6:05 p.m. MDT.
Tickets for all 36 games are on sale now! Visit www.rapidcityrush.com to purchase yours today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 28, 2019
- Walleye Weekly: Opening Weekend Is Here - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Weekly - October 28, 2019 - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Share the Warmth Clothing Drive on Saturday - Utah Grizzlies
- Roadrunners Call-Up Klima - Rapid City Rush
- Learn More About Our Partners - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Acquires Netminder Weninger from Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Deal Goalie Evan Weninger to Wichita, Mike Hedden Released - Allen Americans
- Royals Acquire D Graves from Florida for Future Considerations - Reading Royals
- Downing Returned from AHL Loan; 'Blades Deal Graves to Reading - Florida Everblades
- Oilers to Play Lone Eastern Conference Foe After .500 Week - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - October 28 - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report - October 28 - South Carolina Stingrays
- 'Blades Weekly: Central Division Road Swing Lies Ahead - Florida Everblades
- Allen Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Moving on Up - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Railers Enter Promotional Packed Weekend Planned at DCU Center - Worcester Railers HC
- Mariners Weekly: Growlers Return for Rubber Match against "The Hulk" - Maine Mariners
- Komets Split Pair with Jacksonville; Everblades Visit Friday, Fuel Here Saturday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Adirondack Acquires Defenseman Ryan Black from Utah - Adirondack Thunder
- Rush Gain Kelly Klima from Tucson Ahead of Home Opening Night - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Weekly, October 28th - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Weekly: 3 Game Series vs Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavs Monday: Wrapping up October - Kansas City Mavericks
- Retaliation comes in the form of a weekend sweep of Glads - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Railers Weekly - Worcester Railers HC
- Fitzgerald, de Haas Recalled, Strome Reassigned to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Stays Perfect at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.