Oilers to Play Lone Eastern Conference Foe After .500 Week

October 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





Tulsa hosts Greenville on Wednesday and Thursday after picking up three of a possible six points last week.

OVERALL RECORD: 2-6-1 (5 points, 6th in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 1-1-1

RESULTS

Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Kansas City 1, Tulsa 2 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> Tulsa halted its five-game skid on Tuesday despite falling behind early. Forward Darian Dziurzynski scored the opening goal of the game at the 16:37 mark of the first period, snapping a rolling puck past Olle Eriksson Ek. Deven Sideroff scored his team-leading fifth goal on a power play at the 10:52 mark of the period. Rookie Robby Jackson scored the eventual game winner, burying the puck in the yawning cage after captain Adam Pleskach drove the puck toward the net, the goal came with 5:32 remaining. The win was Eriksson Ek's first as a pro, stopping 36 of 37 shots in the contest.

Friday, Oct. 25 - Tulsa 4, Wheeling 6 WesBanco Arena - Wheeling, WV) | Box Score

>> Wheeling forward Cam Brown gave the Nailers the lead on the first shot of the game, scoring from the slot just 18 seconds in. J.J. Picicnich answered less than two minutes later when he batted the puck past Alex D'Orio. Christopher Brown returned the lead to Wheeling, scoring at the two-minute mark of the second frame. Robby Jackson scored in his second straight outing, tying the game 4:21 into the second period. Adam Pleskach gave the Oilers the lead near the midway point of the game. Miles Liberati followed up with a power play tally, blasting a shot past a stickless D'Orio. The goal marked the first time this season that Tulsa has scored power play goals in back-to-back games. Jan Drozg brought the game within one when he scored from the circle with 4:01 left in the second period. Wheeling dominated the final frame, tying the game at the 11:46 mark thanks to Myles Powell's goal. Drozg scored his second goal of the game at the 17:27 mark, and Yushiroh Hirano topped the game off with an empty-net goal with 26 seconds left. Eriksson Ek stopped 21 of 26 shots in his second straight outing.

Saturday, Oct. 26 Tulsa 3, Kalamazoo 4 (OT) (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> Danny Moynihan scored against his former team 5:40 into the game, roofing a rebound created by a Miles Liberati shot. Brent Gates, Jr. extended Tulsa's lead to 2-0, blasting a one timer past Jake Kielly 9:32 into the second period. Tanner Sorenson opened the scoring for Kalamazoo, sniping a short-handed goal past Devin Williams with 9:13 remaining in the middle frame. Boston Leier tied the game with his first goal as a Kalamazoo Wing, but Danny Moynihan returned the lead to the Oilers, scoring his second goal of the contest 49 seconds later at the 17:16 mark. Dylan Sadowy blasted a shot from just inside the blue line to tie the game with 4:57 left, forcing overtime. Justin Taylor, the new franchise leader in games played for the Wings, scored the game winner with 31 seconds left in overtime.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Oct. 30- Greenville AT Tulsa 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Thursday, Oct. 31 - Greenville AT Tulsa 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Sunday, Nov. 3 - Rapid City AT Tulsa 4:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

FAST FACTS

- Tulsa held a lead in all three games this past week.

- Deven Sideroff is currently riding a three-game point streak.

- J.J. Piccinich leads the Oilers with three multi-point games.

- Miles Liberati has points in five of his six games played and leads the team with a point-per-game average.

- The Oilers jumped from 24th to 18th in penalty kill efficiency this week.

TEAM TRENDS

- Tulsa is 1-2 when scoring a power play goal.

- The Oilers have been outscored in all three periods this season, with the largest differential being the third period (-8) and the closest being the second period (-1).

. Tulsa has outshot their opponents in seven of their nine matchups.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 8 - Deven Sideroff

GOALS: 5 - Deven Sideroff

ASSISTS: 6 - Jared Thomas

PLUS/MINUS: +4 - Mike McKee

PIMS: 28 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 2 - Miles Liberati

SH GOALS: 0-

GW GOALS: 1 - Jake Clifford, Robby Jackson

SHOTS: 36- Josh Wesley

WINS: 1 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.90 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .905 - Devin Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 3/39 (7.7%) - 25th in the ECHL

Last Week - 2/14 (14.2%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 32/42 (76.2%) - 18th in the ECHL

Last Week - 8/9 (88.9%)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.