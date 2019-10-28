Worcester Railers Weekly

Overall Record: 3-3-0-0

Last Week: 1-2-0-0

Results

Friday, October 25 - Worcester 4, Adirondack 1, WIN, (Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, NY)

The Railers earned their first road win of the season this past Friday with a 4-1 victory over the Adirondack Thunder. Veteran forward Kyle Thomas (3rd ) gave the Railers a 1-0 lead just 20 seconds into the game. There were a total of 66 PIMS dished out in the contest, of which 42 were assessed to Worcester (the fourth most by a team this season in a single game). 40 of those PIMS came at 8:16 of the first period in which a line brawl occurred. Connor Doherty and Tanner Pond both picked up their first fighting majors of the season. Matt Schmalz's (1st) first goal of the season came on the power play, and Nic Pierog (1st/2nd) scored his first goal as a Railer which also came on the power play in the second frame and then the Halton, ON native scored an empty netter. Linus Soderstrom made his North American debut in net and made 25 saves on 26, shots picking up the win as well as the first star of the contest.

Saturday, October 26 - Worcester 2, Brampton 5, LOSS, (CAA Centre, Brampton, ON)

In their first trip across the border to Canada, Worcester fell 5-2 to the Brampton Beast on Saturday night where both of the Railers goals came on the power play thanks to Cody Payne (2nd) and JordanSamuels-Thomas (2nd).Rookie defenseman Justin Murray recorded his first professional fight in the second period. Although Worcester surrendered their first goal shorthanded goal and finished the night 3-for-5 on the penalty kill, it was the second game in a row that the Railers finished the game 2-for-5 on the power play.

Sunday, October 27 - Worcester 0, Brampton 6, LOSS, (CAA Centre, Brampton, ON)

Things did not go the Railers way as they closed out the three in three weekend with a 6-0 loss to the Brampton Beast. For the second time in three games, there were a total of 66 PIMS, 36 of which were credited to the Railers. Barry Almeida and Nic Pierog led Worcester with four shots a piece while Justin Murray led the club with 10 PIMS.

Notable Nuggets

Cody Payne (2-2-4) is on a four-game point streak.

The Railers went 4-for-10 on the power play in the first two games of the three in three.

Through six games, Worcester has 142 PIMS making them the most penalized team in the league with an average of 23.67 minutes per game.

Worcester is third amongst shots allowed with an average of 26.5 per game.

Defenseman Connor Doherty is just two games shy of 100 professional games played.

Call Up's

Goaltender Jakub Skarek was recalled by the Bridgeport Sound Tigers this past Thursday and made his AHL debut on Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack where he made 30 saves on 34 shots.

Statistical Leaders

Points- 5, JD Dudek (1-4-5)

Goals- 3, Kyle Thomas

Assists- 4, JD Dudek

Plus/Minus- +3, Kyle Thomas

PIMS- 33, Kyle Thomas

Shots- 29, Nic Pierog

Wins- 1, Linus Soderstrom

GAA- 3.37, Evan Buitenhuis

SV%- .877, Evan Buitenhuis

Special Teams

Power Play- 6/28 (21.4%) 11th

Penalty Kill- 26/31 (83.9%) 11th

Back Home For an Action Packed Weekend

On Friday, November 1 at 7pm vs. the defending Kelly Cup Champions the Newfoundland Growlers it will be a 2-3-4 weekday. Enjoy $2 popcorn, $3 sodas, and $4 Bud Lights in the Bud Light Lounge on Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by 100FM The Pike with a Moustache Giveaway. It is and INSTAGRAM FRIDAY presented by the EDGE at Union Station - snap a photo and win prizes in the IG Zone!

On Saturday, November 2 at 7pm vs. the Adirondack Thunder it is W6 Night with a specialty jersey and a Guns N Hoses Doubleheader highlighted by an appearance from Berkshire Bank Spokesperson Ray Bourque with doors opening at 4pm.

Tickets start at just $15!

Still and Stir located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

