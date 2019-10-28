Americans Deal Goalie Evan Weninger to Wichita, Mike Hedden Released
October 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced today that the team has traded Goalie Evan Weninger to the Wichita Thunder for future considerations.
Evan Weninger played in both Allen games this weekend, going 1-1-0, including a 2-1 overtime victory over the Idaho Steelheads on Sunday afternoon. The native of Saskatoon, SASK, has a 2-1-0 career record in professional hockey.
He played his collegiate hockey at the University of Nebraska-Omaha from 2016 to 2019. In those four seasons, he had 48 victories with a high mark of 15 in the 2017-2018 season.
The Americans traded Evan Weninger to make room for goalie Jake Paterson, who is being returned by Minnesota from AHL Iowa. In another move today, the Allen Americans waived forward Mike Hedden. In four games with Allen this season, he had one goal and no assists for one point.
The Americans return to action this Friday night at home against the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 28, 2019
- Grizzlies Share the Warmth Clothing Drive on Saturday - Utah Grizzlies
- Roadrunners Call-Up Klima - Rapid City Rush
- Learn More About Our Partners - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Acquires Netminder Weninger from Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Deal Goalie Evan Weninger to Wichita, Mike Hedden Released - Allen Americans
- Royals Acquire D Graves from Florida for Future Considerations - Reading Royals
- Downing Returned from AHL Loan; 'Blades Deal Graves to Reading - Florida Everblades
- Oilers to Play Lone Eastern Conference Foe After .500 Week - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - October 28 - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report - October 28 - South Carolina Stingrays
- 'Blades Weekly: Central Division Road Swing Lies Ahead - Florida Everblades
- Allen Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Moving on Up - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Railers Enter Promotional Packed Weekend Planned at DCU Center - Worcester Railers HC
- Mariners Weekly: Growlers Return for Rubber Match against "The Hulk" - Maine Mariners
- Komets Split Pair with Jacksonville; Everblades Visit Friday, Fuel Here Saturday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Adirondack Acquires Defenseman Ryan Black from Utah - Adirondack Thunder
- Rush Gain Kelly Klima from Tucson Ahead of Home Opening Night - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Weekly, October 28th - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Weekly: 3 Game Series vs Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavs Monday: Wrapping up October - Kansas City Mavericks
- Retaliation comes in the form of a weekend sweep of Glads - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Railers Weekly - Worcester Railers HC
- Fitzgerald, de Haas Recalled, Strome Reassigned to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Stays Perfect at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.