Americans Deal Goalie Evan Weninger to Wichita, Mike Hedden Released

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced today that the team has traded Goalie Evan Weninger to the Wichita Thunder for future considerations.

Evan Weninger played in both Allen games this weekend, going 1-1-0, including a 2-1 overtime victory over the Idaho Steelheads on Sunday afternoon. The native of Saskatoon, SASK, has a 2-1-0 career record in professional hockey.

He played his collegiate hockey at the University of Nebraska-Omaha from 2016 to 2019. In those four seasons, he had 48 victories with a high mark of 15 in the 2017-2018 season.

The Americans traded Evan Weninger to make room for goalie Jake Paterson, who is being returned by Minnesota from AHL Iowa. In another move today, the Allen Americans waived forward Mike Hedden. In four games with Allen this season, he had one goal and no assists for one point.

The Americans return to action this Friday night at home against the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets

