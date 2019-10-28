Mavs Monday: Wrapping up October
October 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks wrapped up the first month of the 2019-20 ECHL regular season with a weekend split against the Toledo Walleye at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks now turn their focus to the rival Wichita Thunder, with a three-game weekend set on the horizon against their long time nemesis. The first game of the series is Friday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Last Week's Action
Tue. 10/22: 2-1 L at Tulsa
Fri. 10/25: 6-4 W vs. Toledo
Sat. 10/26: 4-2 L vs. Toledo
This Week's Schedule
Fri. 11/1 vs. Wichita
Sat. 11/2 vs. Wichita
Sun. 11/3 at Wichita
Mountain Division Standings
1. Idaho (5-0-2-0, 12 points)
2. Rapid City (5-1-1-0, 11 points)
3. Allen (4-2-0-0, 8 points)
4. Utah (2-3-1-1, 6 points)
5. Wichita (2-2-2-0, 6 points)
6. Tulsa (2-6-1-0, 5 points)
7. Kansas City (2-4-0-0, 4 points)
Big Debut
Free agent acquisition and Missouri native Michael Parks made his Mavericks debut last Friday night against Toledo, scoring two goals and notching an assist in his first game as a Maverick.
Testy
Friday night's game between the Mavs and Walleye featured 62 penalty minutes between both teams. The Mavs 31 PIM were a season high.
Mitch-a-Palooza
Mavs forward Mitch Hults is now the Mavericks points leader after a three-point performance in Friday night's game, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. He now has six points on the season with a goal and five assists.
Approaching Milestone
Mavericks captain Rocco Carzo needs one goal to reach 100 career ECHL goals. He is currently fourth in team history with 63 goals.
Vet Status
Mavericks forward and assistant captain Darian Dziurzynski played in his 200th career ECHL game Friday night against Toledo.
AHL Assignments
The Mavericks currently have four players assigned from Stockton on the roster. Forward Mitch Hults, defensemen Terrance Amorosa and Zach Osburn and goaltender Nick Schneider.
Disciplined
The Mavericks are the sixth-least penalized team in the ECHL with 38 penalty minutes in four games.
Flipping the Script
The Mavericks will flip the script on the league-wide DC Comics night as they will be playing the villain for one night only on Joker vs. Batman Night on Saturday, November 2 against the Wichita Thunder. The Mavericks will be wearing specialty Joker-themed jerseys, the only team to wear villain-themed jerseys in the league this year.
