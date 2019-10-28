Thunder Weekly, October 28th

Wichita, KS - Wichita returned home for one game last week against Idaho. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, October 25th

Idaho at Wichita, 4-3, W (OT) recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, November 1st

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, November 2nd

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Sunday, November 3rd

Kansas City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

WICHITA

HOME: 2-0-1-0

AWAY: 0-2-1-0

OVERALL: 2-2-2-0

Last 10: 2-2-2-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: T-4th, Mountain Division, 6 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Chris Crane, 5

Assists: Patrik Parkkonen, Brendan Smith, 4

Points: Chris Crane, 8

+/-: Jack Combs, Sean Allen, +1

PIM: Chris Crane, 10

LAST WEEK - Wichita returned home after a three-game road trip to host the Idaho Steelheads. It was the third-straight meeting between the two teams. The Thunder raced out to a 3-0 lead but Idaho mounted a furious comeback in the third period. Making his season debut, Jack Combs scored the game-winner in overtime to help Wichita to a 4-3 win.

JUMBO JACK - Veteran Jack Combs was inked to a deal last Thursday and made an immediate impact in his first game in a Thunder uniform. He collected two points, including the game-winning goal in overtime on Friday night. Combs has racked up 265 points (128g, 137a) in 206 ECHL games in his career. He reunites with Head Coach Bruce Ramsay, who coached him during the 2010-11 season when he had 82 points with the Tulsa Oilers.

BUCKEYE - Chris Crane continues to be a catalyst for the Thunder offense. He had two goals and an assist on Friday night. He registered his first multi-goal performance and his second multi-point outing of the season. Crane has points in every game but one so far this year and leads the team with eight.

STEPPIN' UP - Ostap Safin recorded his second goal of the season on Friday night. He jumped on a rebound to open the scoring for the Thunder. He has goals in two of his last three games. The Praha, Czech native is in his rookie season and is a former fourth round draft pick of the Edmonton Oilers in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

GILLY GILLY - Mitch Gillam had a season-high 52 saves on Friday night against Idaho. He was bombarded with 23 shots in the third period, but stood tall to help the Thunder to the overtime win.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS - Wichita has played in three overtime games so far this year and oddly enough, all three have come on a Friday night. The Thunder won their first game past regulation on Friday, giving Wichita a 1-2 record in those situations.

THUNDERBOLTS... Patrik Parkkonen and Brendan Smith each had two assists in Friday's win...Mitch Gillam is second in saves (171) and minutes played (308)...Brendan Smith is tied for seventh among defensemen with five points...The Thunder power play is 27.3% at home, which is seventh best in the league...Wichita is eighth for home penalty kill (88.9%)...Wichita plays six games in nine days starting this Friday...

UP NEXT - Wichita travels to Kansas City for a pair of games this weekend beginning on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. The Thunder returns home Sunday afternoon to close out a three-game set against the Mavericks at 4:05 p.m.

