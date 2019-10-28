Walleye Weekly: Opening Weekend Is Here

Overall Record: 3-1-0-0, Tied 3rd Central Division

Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

October 25 at Kansas City (6-4 Loss)

October 26 at Kansas City (4-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

October 28 at Kalamazoo at 10:30 a.m. (10:15 a.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

November 2 vs. Florida at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

November 3 vs. Fort Wayne at 5:15 p.m. (5:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Monday, October 28: Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Tuesday, October 29 - Game at Kalamazoo at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, October 30 - No Practice

Thursday, October 31 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Friday, November 1 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Saturday, November 2 - Game vs. Florida at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, November 3 - Game vs. Fort Wayne at 5:15 p.m.

PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest news on the Toledo Walleye visit www.toledowalleye.com.

WALLEYE NOTES

Split in Missouri: Friday night, Toledo struck for three power play goals but so did Kansas City and the Mavericks posted a 6-4 win, the first loss of the year for the Walleye. The Walleye would rebound Saturday, scoring two power play goals in the first period and then adding two more on for a 4-2 win Saturday to split the two game set.

Getting off to a good start: Captain TJ Hensick has been brilliant to start the season with at least a point in four straight games including posting two assists in each of the past three contests. His seven total points lead the Walleye in scoring. Abbott Girduckis has scored a goal in three straight games and two of those have been game-winners. His three goals is tops on the Walleye through the first four games.

Nagle closes in on Lerg: With a perfect 3-0-0 start to the season, goaltender Pat Nagle is now just one win shy of tying Jeff Lerg for the most wins in Toledo Walleye history. Lerg posted 63 career wins during his time between the pipes for the fish while Nagle just picked up his 62nd career Walleye win on Saturday at Kansas City. Former Walleye coach and Toledo ECHL goaltender Nick Vitucci has the most wins in Toledo ECHL history with 77 during his time with the Storm.

Get the show started: The Walleye complete their season opening five game road start with a Tuesday morning game at Kalamazoo. It is the first of only seven meetings this year between the longtime rivals. Saturday night the real fun begins as the Huntington Center gets fired up for the home opener against the Florida Everblades. Toledo has an all-time record of 12-12-2 against the Everblades. Sunday completes the home-opener weekend as the rival Fort Wayne Komets make their way into Toledo. The Walleye won the first meeting between the two by taking down the Komets 5-3 in Fort Wayne.

OPENING WEEKEND IS HERE

Saturday, November 2

Toledo Walleye vs. Florida Everblades | 7:15 p.m.

Opening Night Tailgate Party | 3 p.m.

Hensville plays host to the official Opening Night tailgate party. Come enjoy all the activities, food,drink specials, and live entertainment at Holy Toledo! Tavern, Fleetwood's Tap Room and Hensville Park.

GIVEAWAY: The first 6,000 fans through the Huntington Center gates will score a 2019-20 Walleye Magnet Schedule.

Sunday, November 3

Toledo Walleye vs Fort Wayne Komets | 5:15 p.m.

Krush the Car | 4 p.m. | Outside Huntington Center

Fans can take a sledgehammer to the Koimets-painted van to raise money for Walleye Wishing Well and Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

GIVEAWAY: The first 1,500 fans through the gates for Hockey Heritage Night will receive a 2018-19 Western Conference Championship banner..

Player of the Week

Abbott Girduckis (2 goals - 1 assist = 3 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Pat Nagle (1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .882 save %)

