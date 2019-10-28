Downing Returned from AHL Loan; 'Blades Deal Graves to Reading

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades defenseman Michael Downing has been returned from his loan to the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Monday.

A fourth-year pro, Downing played in the Everblades first two games of the season against the Norfolk Admirals before signing a professional tryout contract (PTO) with Bakersfield. He has logged 96 career games in the AHL, scoring three goals and 18 total points. The Canton, Michigan, native has registered 11 points (2g-9a) in 23 career ECHL games, including nine points (1g-8a) in 19 games with Florida.

Prior to turning professional, Downing skated for the University of Michigan for three seasons from 2013-16. He saw ice time in 105 career games and netted 11 goals and 43 assists. Downing was named to the Big Ten All-Rookie Team as a freshman in 2013-14 and earned Big Ten All-Second Team honors the following year in 2014-15. He helped guide the Wolverines to a Big Ten Tournament championship in his final season in 2015-16.

In addition to that transaction, Florida has traded defenseman Jacob Graves to the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations. Graves, 24, played in three games to start the season and posted four shots along with a plus-minus rating of -1. A native of Barrie, Ontario, Graves has seen action in 81 career ECHL games and notched four goals and 14 points.

Florida starts a three-game week with a Wednesday night matchup in Cincinnati against the Cyclones. Faceoff is slated for 7:35 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Arena.

