Downing Returned from AHL Loan; 'Blades Deal Graves to Reading
October 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades defenseman Michael Downing has been returned from his loan to the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Monday.
A fourth-year pro, Downing played in the Everblades first two games of the season against the Norfolk Admirals before signing a professional tryout contract (PTO) with Bakersfield. He has logged 96 career games in the AHL, scoring three goals and 18 total points. The Canton, Michigan, native has registered 11 points (2g-9a) in 23 career ECHL games, including nine points (1g-8a) in 19 games with Florida.
Prior to turning professional, Downing skated for the University of Michigan for three seasons from 2013-16. He saw ice time in 105 career games and netted 11 goals and 43 assists. Downing was named to the Big Ten All-Rookie Team as a freshman in 2013-14 and earned Big Ten All-Second Team honors the following year in 2014-15. He helped guide the Wolverines to a Big Ten Tournament championship in his final season in 2015-16.
In addition to that transaction, Florida has traded defenseman Jacob Graves to the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations. Graves, 24, played in three games to start the season and posted four shots along with a plus-minus rating of -1. A native of Barrie, Ontario, Graves has seen action in 81 career ECHL games and notched four goals and 14 points.
Florida starts a three-game week with a Wednesday night matchup in Cincinnati against the Cyclones. Faceoff is slated for 7:35 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 28, 2019
- Grizzlies Share the Warmth Clothing Drive on Saturday - Utah Grizzlies
- Roadrunners Call-Up Klima - Rapid City Rush
- Learn More About Our Partners - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Acquires Netminder Weninger from Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Deal Goalie Evan Weninger to Wichita, Mike Hedden Released - Allen Americans
- Royals Acquire D Graves from Florida for Future Considerations - Reading Royals
- Downing Returned from AHL Loan; 'Blades Deal Graves to Reading - Florida Everblades
- Oilers to Play Lone Eastern Conference Foe After .500 Week - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - October 28 - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report - October 28 - South Carolina Stingrays
- 'Blades Weekly: Central Division Road Swing Lies Ahead - Florida Everblades
- Allen Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Moving on Up - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Railers Enter Promotional Packed Weekend Planned at DCU Center - Worcester Railers HC
- Mariners Weekly: Growlers Return for Rubber Match against "The Hulk" - Maine Mariners
- Komets Split Pair with Jacksonville; Everblades Visit Friday, Fuel Here Saturday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Adirondack Acquires Defenseman Ryan Black from Utah - Adirondack Thunder
- Rush Gain Kelly Klima from Tucson Ahead of Home Opening Night - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Weekly, October 28th - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Weekly: 3 Game Series vs Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavs Monday: Wrapping up October - Kansas City Mavericks
- Retaliation comes in the form of a weekend sweep of Glads - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Railers Weekly - Worcester Railers HC
- Fitzgerald, de Haas Recalled, Strome Reassigned to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Stays Perfect at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Downing Returned from AHL Loan; 'Blades Deal Graves to Reading
- 'Blades Weekly: Central Division Road Swing Lies Ahead
- Comeback Kids Return: 'Blades Win Shootout Thriller over Orlando
- Preview: 'Blades Seek Revenge in Weekend Finale against Orlando
- 'Blades Unable to Complete Comeback in Loss to Solar Bears