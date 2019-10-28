K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Stays Perfect at Home

K-Wings face Toledo and Wheeling this week, as Kalamazoo prepares to attempt Guinness World Record Saturday during Star Wars Night.

OVERALL RECORD: 3-1-0

LAST WEEK: 2-0-0

RESULTS

Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Kalamazoo 6, Fort Wayne 4 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings won their second straight division game on home ice Wednesday, defeating the Fort Wayne Komets in a high-scoring affair 6-4 at Wings Event Center. Forward Dylan Sadowy continued where he left off in the home opener with his second straight two-goal game, while Tanner Sorenson also scored twice and added an assist. The third member of that line, Kyle Blaney, made his 2019-20 debut with three assists. Luke Sandler broke a 2-2 tie in the second period, giving Kalamazoo the lead for good, and Justin Taylor scored on the night he broke the K-Wings' franchise record for games played (496).

Saturday, Oct. 26 - Kalamazoo 4, Tulsa 3, OT (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> The K-Wings celebrated Halloween early with their annual Orange Ice game and overcame a spooky 2-0 hole and a 3-2 third period deficit to defeat the Tulsa Oilers 4-3 in overtime. Tanner Sorenson sparked the comeback with Kalamazoo's first short-handed goal of the season at 11:27 of the second period, and Boston Leier tied the game late in the middle frame with his third goal of the year. Trailing late in regulation, Dylan Sadowy saw his point shot deflect off an Oilers skate and into the net to tie the game with 4:57 to play. Late in the new seven minute overtime, Justin Taylor provided the heroics on the night he was honored for his aforementioned record.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Toledo vs Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Nov. 2 - Wheeling vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

FAST FACTS

- Dylan Sadowy has a 3-game goal streak with 5 goals in that span.

- Jake Kielly stopped 42 of 45 shots Saturday for his first professional win.

- Yannick Veilleux (1g, 3a) has a point in every game so far this season.

TEAM TRENDS

- Kalamazoo is 2-0 in overtime already this season, both home wins.

- The K-Wings have won the first three games of an eight game home stand.

- Kalamazoo has outscored its opponents 6-2 in the third period the last three games.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 5 - Dylan Sadowy, Tanner Sorenson, Justin Taylor

GOALS: 5 - Sadowy

ASSISTS: 4 - Kyle Blaney

PLUS/MINUS: +4 - Tyler Ganly

PIMS: 17 - Matt VanVoorhis

PP GOALS: 2 - Sadowy

SH GOALS: 1 - Sorenson

GW GOALS: 2 - Sadowy

SHOTS: 18 - Sadowy

WINS: 2 - Jake Hildebrand

GAA: 3.38 - Jake Kielly

SAVE %: .901 - Jake Kielly

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 4/15 (26.7%)

Last Week - 2/4 (50.0%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 12/16 (75.0%)

Last Week - 7/8 (87.5%)

TUESDAY, OCT. 29 - EDUCATION DAY GAME

The Kalamazoo Wings and Toledo Walleye meet up for the first time this season in a battle of two 3-1 teams. Tuesday's game is extra special because it's bright and early, starting at 10:30 a.m. at Wings Event Center for Kalamazoo's annual Education Day Game. Thousands of local school kids will be able to take in a hockey game with their classmates while learning a thing or two in the process during the intermissions.

SATURDAY, NOV. 2 - STAR WARS NIGHT/GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ATTEMPT

The K-Wings will try to make history Saturday night at Wings Event Center when everyone in attendance will participate in a mock lightsaber battle to attempt a Guinness World Records title on Star Wars Night, as Kalamazoo hosts Wheeling at 7:00 p.m. Thousands of K-Wings lightsabers will be given away to those attending the game, and the record attempt will take place promptly at the end of the first period.

