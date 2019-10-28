Worcester Railers Enter Promotional Packed Weekend Planned at DCU Center

October 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL(@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today a promotion packed weekend slated at the DCU Center on Friday, Nov 1 and Saturday, Nov 2 as the Railers host a pair of action-packed games.

On Friday, November 1, the Railers host the Kelly Cup Champion Newfoundland Growlers at 7pm on Hockey Fights Cancer Night on a 2-3-4 Friday. The first 1,000 fans will receive a moustache courtesy of 100 FM The Pike and fans can enjoy $2 popcorn, $3 soda, and $4 Bud Lights in the Bud Light Lounge.

The Railers will honor cancer survivors and loved ones lost to the disease throughout the game to kick off the month of Movember. As with every Friday night home game, it is Instagram Friday presented by the EDGE at Union Station - snap a photo at the IG ZONE for your chance to win $100!

On Saturday, November 2, the Railers host the Adirondack Thunder at 7pm on W6 Tribute Night with a Guns N Hoses game featuring Ray Bourque courtesy of Berkshire Bank. Doors will open at 4pm for the Worcester Police vs. Worcester Fire hockey game at 4:15pm with Hockey Hall of Famer Ray Bourque participating in the game. The Worcester Railers will wear a special W6 Tribute jersey to be auctioned off during and after the game with proceeds to be donated to the Worcester Fire Department and their charities. Fans not attending the game may bid on the jerseys through the HandBid App or www.HandBid.com. As with every Saturday night game, there will be a Saturday Night Signing featuring Railers players during the first intermission.

Please call the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 to reserve your seats today or click HERE for a special ticket offer for the games this weekend. Individual tickets start as low as $15.

Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Watch all games online for a small fee at www.ECHLTV.com. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.