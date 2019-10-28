Learn More About Our Partners

October 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





Building community and business relationships is an important part of the South Carolina Stingrays organization which plays an instrumental role in the team's success on and off the ice. As an organization that has been established in the Lowcountry community for the past 26 years, we have kicked off the 27th season of Stingrays hockey at the North Charleston Coliseum. With our goal to continue to expand our fan base, we strive to put community first in all business and marketing initiatives, ultimately giving the Stingrays fan an experience that is unforgettable.

"The Stingrays believe in building strong relationships with our community partners by collaborating on programs and initiatives that align with their goals and objectives," said Director of Corporate Partnerships Kevin Schildt. "By taking a specific and strategic approach to each partner we are able to create long lasting partnerships that fully engage with our Stingray fans."

https://www.crewschevrolet.com/

Crews Chevrolet and Subaru

Crews Chevrolet and Subaru have been in business in the Lowcountry for over 20 years. Locally owned, Robert and Kelly Crews are committed to the community and continue to find opportunities to expand their contribution through all areas of Charleston. Taking care of their customers is a continued goal and their sales, service and parts departments set their business apart from the competition.

The Crews family has been a Stingrays partner for over 20 years. If you attend a South Carolina Stingrays hockey game, you will get the opportunity to see their vehicles on the ice during the 1st intermission at each home game. Our Sunday home games are presented by Crews Subaru, where we continue to focus on in-game family elements to create a fun experience for everyone. https://www.bigbillysburgerjoint.com/

Big Billy's Burger Joint

Big Billy's Burger Joint is located across the street from the arena on International Blvd. and proudly features natural, free range, grass-fed and wild game burgers. Specials include wild boar, elk, gator and bison. Wear your Stingrays gear for 10% off your meal and enjoy $2 Bud Light drafts on game nights all season long! Big Billy's Burger Joint is family owned and locally operated.

This is the first season of the partnership between the Stingrays and Big Billy's Burger Joint. The restaurant is the official sponsor of the first intermission game on Sundays and offers an exclusive discount to Season Ticket Holders and those with a military ID. PARTNER WITH US! Learn more about how your business can partner with the South Carolina Stingrays this season by contacting Kevin Schildt (mailto:kschildt@stingrayshockey.com) , Director of Corporate Partnerships, at 843-745-0818!

