Adirondack Acquires Defenseman Ryan Black from Utah

October 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have acquired defenseman Ryan Black from the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for future considerations.

Black, 24, played in one game so far this season. The rookie defenseman spent the past four years lacing up for Northern Michigan University where he recorded 35 points (2g-33a) in 141 games played. The Stillwater, MN native picked up 64 points (14g-50a) in 110 contests with Bonnyville Pontiacs of the AJHL over the course of two seasons (2013-14 to 2014-15).

