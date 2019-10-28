'Blades Weekly: Central Division Road Swing Lies Ahead

ESTERO, Fla. - Coming off a home-and-home series split with the Orlando Solar Bears, the Florida Everblades (4-1-0-0, 8 pts.) prepare for their first non-conference games of the season this weekend, a set of three contests against Central Division foes spread over four nights.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Oct. 25 | at Orlando Solar Bears - L, 2-4

Oct. 26 | vs. Orlando Solar Bears - W, 2-1 (SO)

The home team held serve this past weekend in this season's first two meetings between the Everblades and Solar Bears. Orlando won the opener at the Amway Center due in large part to jumping out to a 4-0 lead by the halfway mark of the game. Florida received goals from Blake Winiecki and Cam Maclise, but Maclise's tally came with only 47 seconds left in the game, as the Everblades' comeback attempt fell short.

Arguably the most entertaining game of the season so far, Saturday's affair saw the two teams require a shootout to decide the winner. Orlando took the lead on Trevor Olson's goal with 13:27 left in the third, but Florida tied it on Michael Huntebrinker's strike with 7:28 to play in regulation. Florida then withstood a penalty kill in the last four minutes of regulation and another in the last two minutes of overtime to force the shootout, where Blake Winiecki and Zach Magwood both scored to give the Everblades the win.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Oct. 30 | at Cincinnati Cyclones | 7:35 p.m. ET - U.S. Bank Arena

Nov. 1 | at Fort Wayne Komets | 8 p.m. ET - Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 2 | at Toledo Walleye | 7:15 p.m. ET - Huntington Center

This week brings a change of scenery for the Everblades. Florida will play its first non-conference games of the year and its first games against the Central Division in two seasons. The string of three games in four nights is the first time in the 2019-20 campaign that the 'Blades will hit the ice three times in one week. This week also starts a stretch of three straight weeks with a minimum of three games, a stretch that concludes with a four-game week from Nov. 13-17. Florida holds an all-time record of 14-9-3 against Cincinnati, a 7-3-1 mark against Fort Wayne, and a 15-9-3 record against Toledo.

'BLADES BIOS

Blake Winiecki has been the magic man when it comes to shootouts over the last two seasons. He scored the shootout-deciding goal on Saturday and is now 4-for-7 in shootouts in his career. All four of his goals have been shootout-winning tallies.

Goaltender Ken Appleby appeared in both games during the weekend and finished with 40 saves on 41 shots. He has won all three of his starts this season and now ranks third in the ECHL in goals-against average (1.67) thanks to his stellar weekend.

Forward Cam Maclise netted his first goal in an Everblades jersey on Friday and is tied for the team lead with five points (1g-4a).

All three of Michael Huntebrinker's goals this season have come in big moments. He had the game-winning goal in Florida's season opener, the insurance goal in a 4-2 win in its home opener, and the game-tying goal to force overtime on Saturday.

QUICK HITS

After yielding at least one power-play goal in each of its first four games, Florida went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill on Saturday.

Saturday's shootout affair was the seventh time in the last 14 regular season meetings between Florida and Orlando that the teams required a minimum of overtime.

Florida has permitted the first goal in all five of its games this season but has come from behind to win four of the five contests.

The Everblades rank second in shots allowed per game (26.4) and have outshot their opponent in four of their five games.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

South Carolina Stingrays: 5-1-0-0, 10 PTS

Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 4-2-0-0, 8 PTS

Florida Everblades: 4-1-0-0, 8 PTS

Norfolk Admirals: 2-4-1-0, 5 PTS

Atlanta Gladiators: 2-3-0-0, 4 PTS

Jacksonville Icemen: 1-1-2-0, 4 PTS

Orlando Solar Bears: 1-3-0-1, 3 PTS

'BLADES LEADERS

G: Blake Winiecki/Michael Huntebrinker (3)

A: Cam Maclise/Ben Masella (4)

PTS: Maclise/ Justin Auger (5)

+/-: Ben Masella (+5)

SH: Huntebrinker (21)

GAA: Ken Appleby (1.67)

SV%: Appleby (.933)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Swampee's Birthday (Nov. 8) - Help celebrate the cake day of the meanest, greenest alligator around with Swampee's Birthday presented by Arthrex! The first 500 fans will receive an Everblades jersey courtesy of Arthrex. Secure your jersey ahead of time by purchasing a package at floridaeverblades.com/jersey.

Military Night (Nov. 9) - Pay tribute to our nation's armed forces on Military Night presented by National Coalition for Patriots! The 'Blades will wear special military-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame to benefit National Coalition for Patriots. The night gets underway with a free pregame tailgate from 5-7 p.m., featuring live music, grilled-to-order food, bounce houses and more.

