Reign Trampled by Gulls

December 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign fell in their final home game of 2019, 6-1, to the San Diego Gulls. The Reign will get a chance to even the weekend series tomorrow night in San Diego at 7:00 PM. The Reign and Gulls are now even in their season series at 3-3-0-0.

Date: December 27, 2019

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: https://bit.ly/2MB88pR

Photos: https://bit.ly/2F1qNXA

ONT Record: (13-14-3-1)

SD Record: (12-12-1-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

SD 2 0 4 -- 6

ONT 0 0 1 -- 1

Shots PP

SD 28 1/4

ONT 39 0/4

Three Stars -

A. Dostie (1-2-3)

J. Hakanpaa (1-1-2)

J. Kloos (1-1-2)

W: Anthony Stolarz (10-8-2)

L: Cal Petersen (12-12-4)

Next Game: Saturday, December 28, 2019 vs San Diego - 7:00 PM @ Pechanga Arena at San Diego

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.