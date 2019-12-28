Amerks Sign Brady Vail to Professional Tryout

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has signed forward Brady Vail to a Professional Tryout (PTO).

Vail, 25, appeared in seven games with the Amerks earlier this season, tallying two points on one goal and one assist. He has also skated in 22 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL this season, recording three goals and 13 assists for 16 points. The Palm City, Florida, native spent the entire 2018-19 campaign with the Cyclones, where he ranked third on the team in assists (38) and points (68), both pro career-highs, in 68 games. Additionally, he skated in 11 postseason contests, adding nine points (2+9).

In 298 career ECHL games with Orlando, Fort Wayne, Norfolk, Atlanta and Cincinnati, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound forward has collected 220 points on 89 goals and 139 assists. Vail has also registered eight points (3+5) in 48 career American Hockey League contests, including four points (2+2) between a seven-game stint with the Amerks this season and an 18-game stretch during the 2016-17 season.

Prior to turning pro, Vail spent the 2009-10 campaign with the Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) before joining the Windsor Spitfires (OHL) the following year. In four seasons with the Spitfires, he totaled 200 points (77+123), including a career-best 83-point campaign in 2013-14 that placed him inside the league's top 20 scorers.

Vail was drafted in the fourth round (94th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2012 NHL Draft.

