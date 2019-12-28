Grundstrom Scores in OT to Beat Gulls

December 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





Carl Grundstrom (1-0-1) scored his sixth goal of the season in overtime to help the Reign defeat the Gulls by way of a 3-2 final in San Diego. Gabriel Vilardi (0-1-1) and Paul LaDue (0-1-1) assisted on the game-winner. Sophomore forward Mikey Eyssimont (1-1-2) registered his fourth multi-point effort on the year, while Matthew Villalta (2 GA, 31 SVS) collected his second career AHL victory.

Date: December 28, 2019

Venue: Pechanga Arena at San Diego - San Diego, CA

Box Score: https://bit.ly/366Qdir

Photos: https://bit.ly/2ME6NOZ

ONT Record: (14-14-3-1)

SD Record: (12-12-2-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

SD 1 1 0 0 2

ONT 1 1 0 1 3

Shots PP

SD 33 2/5

ONT 38 1/4

Three Stars -

C. Grundstrom (1-0-1)

A. Dostie (1-0-1)

M. Eyssimont (1-1-2)

W: Matthew Villalta (2-2-0)

L: Kevin Boyle (2-4-1)

Next Game: Tuesday, December 31, 2019 vs Bakersfield - 5:00 PM @ Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

