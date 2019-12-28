Grundstrom Scores in OT to Beat Gulls
December 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Carl Grundstrom (1-0-1) scored his sixth goal of the season in overtime to help the Reign defeat the Gulls by way of a 3-2 final in San Diego. Gabriel Vilardi (0-1-1) and Paul LaDue (0-1-1) assisted on the game-winner. Sophomore forward Mikey Eyssimont (1-1-2) registered his fourth multi-point effort on the year, while Matthew Villalta (2 GA, 31 SVS) collected his second career AHL victory.
Date: December 28, 2019
Venue: Pechanga Arena at San Diego - San Diego, CA
Box Score: https://bit.ly/366Qdir
Photos: https://bit.ly/2ME6NOZ
ONT Record: (14-14-3-1)
SD Record: (12-12-2-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
SD 1 1 0 0 2
ONT 1 1 0 1 3
Shots PP
SD 33 2/5
ONT 38 1/4
Three Stars -
C. Grundstrom (1-0-1)
A. Dostie (1-0-1)
M. Eyssimont (1-1-2)
W: Matthew Villalta (2-2-0)
L: Kevin Boyle (2-4-1)
Next Game: Tuesday, December 31, 2019 vs Bakersfield - 5:00 PM @ Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA
