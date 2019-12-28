Heat Look to Push Point Streak to Eight Saturday against Bakersfield

Saturday, December 28, 2019

Arena: Mechanics Bank Arena | Bakersfield, Calif.

Date: Saturday, December 28

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

TODAY

Stockton looks to extend its point streak to a season-best eight games with a Saturday contest against the Bakersfield Condors at Mechanics Bank Arena. The Heat enter the game 4-1-0-1 on the year against the Condors, including 3-0 at Bakersfield.

The Heat come into the game fresh off a dominant 8-1 win over divisional foe San Jose, a game in which six players recorded multi-point efforts as Stockton set a franchise record for most even strength goals in a game.

QUINE'S BIG GAME

Alan Quine became the first AHL player this season to record six points in a game, posting a hat trick and adding three assists in Stockton's rout of San Jose. The game was Quine's fourth hat trick over the past two seasons with the Heat, and he doubled his season goal total from three to six in the matinee. Stockton's scoring leader in the 2018-19 season, Quine has nine points (3g,6a) in Stockton's last four games.

SOPHOMORE BUMPS

Glenn Gawdin and Matthew Phillips each have made big leaps over their rookie seasons, the duo coming into tonight's game tied at the top of Stockton's scoring rankings with 30 points on the campaign. Phillips leads the team with 14 goals and Gawdin is on top of the roster with 20 assists, fresh off a three-apple performance in Friday's game. Neither player has been held scoreless in back-to-back games this season, and each has found their way onto the score sheet in four of Stockton's last five games.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Stockton has been exceptional on the road thus far this season, Friday's win bringing the club to a .813 point percentage on the year. The Heat, who have recorded at least a point in their last five road contests, are 9-0-0-1 in road games played within the state of California this season.

LESLIE HELPING OUT

Zac Leslie earned third star honors in Friday's game with a season-best four assists in the game, bringing his recent run to eight in Stockton's last six games. Leslie leads all Heat defensemen with 16 assists on the year and is just four off the team lead. Yesterday's four-point outburst brought the defenseman to 20 points for the campaign, just three off his single-season career high of 23 (5g,18a) with Ontario in the 2016-17 season.

RISING AND FALLING

While the Heat come into tonight's game on a seven-game point streak, the Condors limped into the holiday break with losses in four of their last five. The Condors are 3-5-1-1 in their last 10 games, compared to Stockton's 6-2-1-1 mark, and Bakersfield has dropped three of its last five home contests, dating back to the Heat's overtime win on November 21.

