Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Crunch, December 28

The set-up

The Belleville Senators return home to complete its second and final 3-in-3 of the season tonight when they host Syracuse.

The Senators (18-12-1-0) lost its franchise best 10-game road win streak Friday in devastating fashion as Rochester scored with two seconds left to grab the victory. The Sens will be hoping to turn their fortunes around at home as they are just 7-9 at CAA Arena this season.

Syracuse (16-12-2-1) sits fifth in the North Division, one spot and two points behind Belleville. The Crunch fell in a shootout last night to Binghamton.

Roster notes

The Sens got a big reinforcement earlier this morning with Logan Brown being reassigned to the team but JC Beaudin and Christian Jaros were both recalled. Trent Bourque returned to Brampton on loan Friday.

The Sens have lost captain Jordan Szwarz to a knee injury so he won't be available tonight for Troy Mann. Andrew Sturtz and Stuart Percy are also out for Belleville.

Joey Daccord should start in goal after Filip Gustavsson started last night in Rochester.

Previous history

The Sens are 1-0-1-0 against Syracuse this season and won there most recently on Dec. 20. Belleville is 5-9-1-1 all-time against the Crunch but are 4-3 at home.

Who to watch

Joseph LaBate scored Friday and has quietly assembled 10 points in just 16 games after missing more than a month with injury.

Alex Barre-Boulet's sophomore season has been just as effective as his rookie campaign as he has 27 points (12 goals) in 30 games this year to lead the Crunch in scoring.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates. Tonight is also Star Wars night and tickets are available.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

