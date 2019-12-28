Brown Reassigned to Belleville; Beaudin and Jaros Recalled

December 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward JC Beaudin and defenceman Christian Jaros from the Belleville Senators while assigning forward Logan Brown back to the AHL.

Brown has played in 23 games for Ottawa this season notching a goal (his first in the NHL) alongside seven assists. He's also tallied seven points (three goals) in five games with Belleville and currently has 49 career AHL points.

Beaudin has played eight games for Belleville scoring a goal and two assists and in 20 games with Ottawa, he has one assist. Jaros has played once for Ottawa while adding 10 points (one goal) in 20 games with Belleville.

Belleville is in action tonight against Syracuse on Star Wars night. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.