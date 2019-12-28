Brown Reassigned to Belleville; Beaudin and Jaros Recalled
December 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward JC Beaudin and defenceman Christian Jaros from the Belleville Senators while assigning forward Logan Brown back to the AHL.
Brown has played in 23 games for Ottawa this season notching a goal (his first in the NHL) alongside seven assists. He's also tallied seven points (three goals) in five games with Belleville and currently has 49 career AHL points.
Beaudin has played eight games for Belleville scoring a goal and two assists and in 20 games with Ottawa, he has one assist. Jaros has played once for Ottawa while adding 10 points (one goal) in 20 games with Belleville.
Belleville is in action tonight against Syracuse on Star Wars night. Tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2019
- Senators Sign Percy to AHL Contract - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Heat Look to Push Point Streak to Eight Saturday against Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Dillan Fox to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rangers Recall Steven Fogarty from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Mathieu Joseph from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Emil Larmi Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Sign Brady Vail to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Brown Reassigned to Belleville; Beaudin and Jaros Recalled - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Crunch, December 28 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Torrid Scoring Lifts Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Trampled by Gulls - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.