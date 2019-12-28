Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 PM

(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears return home and face-off against their I-81 rivals Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. It's the fifth of 12 meetings between the Bears and the Penguins this season, with each team scoring a pair of victories earlier in 2019-20. The Bears roll into tonight's contest winners of nine consecutive games.

Hershey Bears (17-9-2-3) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (16-12-3-1)

December 28, 2019 | 7 PM | Game #32 | Giant Center

Referees: Reid Anderson (49), Mike Duco (58)

Linesmen: Bob Goodman (90), Colin Gates (3)

Tonight's Promotion: Scout Night

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK 1350-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, Dave Fenyves and Jim Jones on the call.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears successfully extended their winning streak to nine games last night after winning a dramatic, 6-5 overtime decision over the Utica Comets. Garrett Pilon started the scoring with two goals only 11 seconds apart, and Kody Clark added his first professional goal to open at 3-0 cushion. Joe Snively also tallied in the opening stanza, tying a season-best four goals in a single period. Utica erased a 4-2 deficit after 40 minutes and drew even in the third period, only to see Brian Pinho put the Bears ahead with a shorthanded goal at 12:54. Lukas Jasek scored his second goal of the period for Utica to send a 5-5 game into overtime. In sudden-death, Mike Sgarbossa won the game for the Chocolate and White on a power play goal at 2:35. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins enter after doubling the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last night, 4-2. Anthony Angello recorded a hat-trick to help the Pens to their 16th win of the season.

A BANNER NIGHT:

Last night's win for the Bears saw individual milestones and career-highs. Kody Clark's first period marker at 7:45 on Michael DiPietro marked his first professional goal. Moments prior, Garrett Pilon's two goals on consecutive shots within 11 seconds solidified his first career multi-goal night. Mike Sgarbossa became the first Bears player this season to earn four points in a single game. Sgarbossa's four point night tied a career-high, previously set once on Mar. 16, 2019 against Bridgeport. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby also earned two helpers for his first AHL multi-assist game, and second career multipoint night.

SEASON-SERIES RECAP:

The Bears and Pens have met previously four times in 2019-20, with each team coming away with a pair of victories. Three of the four previous meetings have been decided by the slimmest of one-goal margins. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton bested Hershey by a 4-3 margin on Opening Night in early October, followed by the Bears earning retribution in a 5-1 victory the following week. Both Casey DeSmith and Pheonix Copley dueled to shutout performances on Nov. 13, with the Baby Pens coming away with a 1-0 shootout win. Most recently, Hershey erased a 2-0 deficit after 40 minutes on Dec. 8, and rallied to top the Penguins in overtime, 3-2. Joe Snively scored the overtime winner. In the four games, Matt Moulson and Mike Sgarbossa lead the Chocolate and White in scoring with four points each.

CHASING HISTORY:

Tonight, the Bears have an opportunity to achieve what has only been accomplished four times in the franchise's 82 year history. A win tonight for the Hershey Bears will mark a winning streak of at least 10 games for the fifth time. Previously, the Chocolate and White recorded 10 consecutive victories in the 2001-02 campaign, and 11 straight in 2008-09 and 2018-19. The franchise record for longest win streak in 12, set in 2009-10.

STAYING WARM ON THE POWER PLAY:

A catalyst to Hershey's current December undefeated streak is the recent success on the power play. After a 1-for-2 rate on the man-advantage last night, the Chocolate and White have earned a power play goal in six of their last seven games. Remarkably, in five of those six contests, the Bears did not receive more than three cracks on the power play. In the past seven, Hershey's power play has gone 6-for-16 (37.5%). All of Matt Moulson's three goals against the Baby Pens this season have com virtue of the man-advantage.

