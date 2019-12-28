Marlies Close out 3-In-3 Today in Laval

The Marlies and Rocket are back in action today for the second half of a back-to-back in Laval.

Toronto took a 2-1 lead in the regular season series following a 3-2 win over the Rocket yesterday. All of the scoring in yesterday's contest came in the second period with the Marlies scoring their three second period goals in 59 seconds, including their fastest consecutive goals of the season (23 seconds - P. Aberg, K. Kossila). Toronto was 3-for-4 on the penalty kill, 1-for-1 on the power play and Kasimir Kaskisuo picked up his 10th win of the season with a 32-save effort.

Following yesterday's game, head coach, Greg Moore gave credit to the Marlies' defence, commenting "overall, our D-corps had a much better game today. They really steered the ship for us and they kind of got things going in the right direction. When we transition the way we can at times and they're leading that for us, we're a hard team to beat."

The Marlies will look to build off yesterday's game and head home on a high note to prepare for their New Years Eve matchup against Cleveland. Puck drops at 3:00 PM today on AHLTV.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

19-8-2-1 Overall Record 15-14-3-1

2-0-0-1 Head To Head 1-1-1-0

1-0-0-0 Streak 0-4-0-1

103 Goals For 89

84 Goals Against 98

22.2% Power Play Percentage 19.9%

79.1% Penalty Kill Percentage 80.7%

K. Agostino (16) Leading Goal Scorer C. Hudon (12)

K. Agostino (26)

P. Aberg (26) Leading Points Scorer R. Barber (18)

J. Evans (18)

K. Kaskisuo (9) Wins Leader C. Lindgren (7)

C. Primeau (7)

