Amerks Blanked by Binghamton

December 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Binghamton, NY) ... The Rochester Americans (20-7-2-2) opened their four-game road swing Saturday night at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena against the Binghamton Devils (11-17-4-0) and were unable to solve veteran netminder Louis Domingue as they came up empty-handed in a 2-0 loss.

Despite the setback, however, the Amerks show a 15-4-1-1 record over their last 21 games dating back to Nov. 1, earning points in 18 games over that span, and maintain a three-point cushion atop the AHL's North Division standings. Additionally, Rochester has picked up points in 22 of the last 28 contests overall, going 18-6-2-2, while also earning 43 out of a possible 62 points through its first 31 contests of the season.

Casey Mittelstadt, Scott Wilson and Casey Nelson all registered a game-high four shots on net for Rochester, which entered the matchup having earned points in 20 of its last 25 games against Binghamton dating back to start of the 2017-18 campaign. Goaltender Andrew Hammond stopped 27 of 29 shots he faced but suffered his third consecutive loss. In his last 12 games, Hammond boasts a 7-4-1 record with four shutouts, a 1.67 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage.

Rookie forward Fabian Zetterlund recorded his first multi-goal game as he netted both Binghamton goals while linemates Nate Schnarr and Marian Studenic each picked up two assists, respectively. After being activated off the injured reserved and assigned to Binghamton from New Jersey Saturday morning, Domingue earned his first shutout of the season as he made 32 saves.

Following a scoreless first period, the Devils opened the scoring midway through the second stanza as Zetterlund finished off an odd-man rush with Schnarr at the 9:56 mark. Studenic, who earned the secondary assist, began the play as he stepped in front of a pass and sent Schnarr and Zetterlund on a 2-on-1 towards Hammond.

Binghamton took a 1-0 lead into the break while holding a slim 22-21 shot advantage after 40 minutes of play.

The Amerks drew their third power-play midway through the final period but could not capitalize with the man-advantage before Zetterlund stepped into a shot from the right circle of Hammond to cushion Binghamton's lead to a pair.

Rochester made a final attempt to spoil Domingue's shutout bid during the final three minutes of regulation by pulling Hammond, but much like the first 57 minutes, the Amerks couldn't get anything past him and fell 2-0.

The Amerks continue their four-game road swing on Tuesday, Dec. 31 as they close out 2019 with a New Year's Eve matchup against the intrastate rival Utica Comets at Adirondack Bank Center. Game time is slated for a 5:00 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader AM 950/95.7 FM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.

Goal Scorers

ROC: None

BNG: F. Zetterlund (5 - GWG, 6)

Goaltenders

ROC: A. Hammond - 27/29 (L)

BNG: L. Domingue - 32/32 (W)

Shots

ROC: 32

BNG: 29

Special Teams

ROC: PP (0/3) | PK (2/2)

BNG: PP (0/2) | PK (3/3)

Three Stars

1. L. Domingue (BNG)

2. F. Zetterlund (BNG)

3. N. Schnarr (BNG)

American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2019

