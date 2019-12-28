Moose Recall Forward Bobby Lynch
December 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has recalled forward Bobby Lynch from its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen.
Lynch, 21, has 12 points (6G, 6A) in 28 games for the Icemen this season. The Grand Blanc, Mich. product racked up 53 points (21G, 32A) in 61 games with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks during the 2018-19 campaign. Lynch spent the two previous seasons in the QMJHL where he totalled 76 points (30G, 46A) in 104 games with the Drummondville Voltigeurs.
Lynch attended the Winnipeg Jets' 2019 Development Camp and skated with the team at the 2019 Rookie Showcase in Belleville, Ont.
The Moose face off against the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday, Dec. 29. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
Bobby Lynch
Centre
Born June 16, 1998 -- Grand Blanc, Mich.
Height 6.01 -- Weight 173 -- Shoots R
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2019
- Taylor to Serve as Coach of North Division All-Star Team at 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Rochester Americans
- Daccord Looking to Build on Early AHL Success - Belleville Senators
- Moose Recall Forward Bobby Lynch - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Sprong to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Marlies Close out 3-In-3 Today in Laval - Toronto Marlies
- Save of the Day Foundation Mega Month Jackpot over $49,000 - Utica Comets
- Game 29 Preview: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Senators Sign Percy to AHL Contract - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Heat Look to Push Point Streak to Eight Saturday against Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Dillan Fox to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rangers Recall Steven Fogarty from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Mathieu Joseph from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Emil Larmi Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Sign Brady Vail to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Brown Reassigned to Belleville; Beaudin and Jaros Recalled - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Crunch, December 28 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Torrid Scoring Lifts Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Trampled by Gulls - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Manitoba Moose Stories
- Moose Recall Forward Bobby Lynch
- Moose Release Forward Nathan Todd
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: December 23
- San Antonio Holds Moose at Bay
- Moose Hold off San Antonio, 6-4