Moose Recall Forward Bobby Lynch

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has recalled forward Bobby Lynch from its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen.

Lynch, 21, has 12 points (6G, 6A) in 28 games for the Icemen this season. The Grand Blanc, Mich. product racked up 53 points (21G, 32A) in 61 games with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks during the 2018-19 campaign. Lynch spent the two previous seasons in the QMJHL where he totalled 76 points (30G, 46A) in 104 games with the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Lynch attended the Winnipeg Jets' 2019 Development Camp and skated with the team at the 2019 Rookie Showcase in Belleville, Ont.

The Moose face off against the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday, Dec. 29. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Bobby Lynch

Centre

Born June 16, 1998 -- Grand Blanc, Mich.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 173 -- Shoots R

