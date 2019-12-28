Condors Earn 4-3 Home Win in Front of 6,271

December 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (11-13-4; 26pts) picked up a 4-3 home win in front of a crowd of 6,271 over the Stockton Heat (18-6-2-3; 41pts) on Saturday. It extended the team's home unbeaten streak to four games (3-0-1) and ended Stockton's seven-game unbeaten streak. RW Kailer Yamamoto (1g-1a) and LW Tyler Benson (2a) each had multi-point nights.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (12th) on the power play on a rebound; Assists: Benson, Day; Time of goal: 10:39; BAK leads, 1-0

HEAT GOAL: C Adam Ruzicka (5th) off a bouncing puck; Assists: Leslie, Philip; Time of goal: 13:07; Game tied, 1-1

SHOTS: BAK- 11, STK - 15

SECOND PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: RW Austin Czarnik (4th) snap shot from the right-wing circle; Assist: Zagidulin; Time of goal: :30; STK leads, 2-1

CONDORS GOAL: LW Luke Esposito (3rd) out of midair on a follow up rebound; Assists: Cave, Maksimov; Time of goal: 1:44; Game tied, 2-2

CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (5th) off a cross-slot feed under the crossbar; Assists: Gambardella, Yamamoto; Time of goal: 16:50; BAK leads, 3-2

SHOTS: BAK - 11, STK - 12

THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Kailer Yamamoto (8th) on the power play deflection; Assists: Benson, Marody; Time of goal: 9:37; BAK leads, 4-2

HEAT GOAL: D Brandon Davidson (3rd) point shot off a face-off; Assist: Gawdin; Time of goal: 16:51; BAK leads, 4-3

SHOTS: BAK- 8, STK - 10

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Yamamoto (BAK) 2. Benson (BAK) 3. Currie (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/5; STK - 1/7

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31; STK - 37

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (8-7-2; 34/37); STK - Zagidulin (11-2-2; 27/31

D Logan Day has assists in five straight games

LW Tyler Benson has four assists in two games

The Condors power play has connected four times in two games

Bakersfield is 3-0-1 in its last four on home ice

Prior to the game F Cameron Hebig was recalled from the Wichita Thunder; he will join the team in San Jose

Also prior to the game, D Brandon Manning and F Markus Granlund were placed on waivers by Edmonton for the purpose of assignment to Bakersfield

The Condors are in San Jose on Sunday at 5 p.m. and return home Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Scratches: Shane Starrett, Tomas Jurco, Jake Kulevich, Anthony Peluso

FOUR LOWER VOUCHERS + SCARF + $10 TO DICK'S = HOLIDAY PACK!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.