Condors Earn 4-3 Home Win in Front of 6,271
December 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (11-13-4; 26pts) picked up a 4-3 home win in front of a crowd of 6,271 over the Stockton Heat (18-6-2-3; 41pts) on Saturday. It extended the team's home unbeaten streak to four games (3-0-1) and ended Stockton's seven-game unbeaten streak. RW Kailer Yamamoto (1g-1a) and LW Tyler Benson (2a) each had multi-point nights.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (12th) on the power play on a rebound; Assists: Benson, Day; Time of goal: 10:39; BAK leads, 1-0
HEAT GOAL: C Adam Ruzicka (5th) off a bouncing puck; Assists: Leslie, Philip; Time of goal: 13:07; Game tied, 1-1
SHOTS: BAK- 11, STK - 15
SECOND PERIOD
HEAT GOAL: RW Austin Czarnik (4th) snap shot from the right-wing circle; Assist: Zagidulin; Time of goal: :30; STK leads, 2-1
CONDORS GOAL: LW Luke Esposito (3rd) out of midair on a follow up rebound; Assists: Cave, Maksimov; Time of goal: 1:44; Game tied, 2-2
CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (5th) off a cross-slot feed under the crossbar; Assists: Gambardella, Yamamoto; Time of goal: 16:50; BAK leads, 3-2
SHOTS: BAK - 11, STK - 12
THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Kailer Yamamoto (8th) on the power play deflection; Assists: Benson, Marody; Time of goal: 9:37; BAK leads, 4-2
HEAT GOAL: D Brandon Davidson (3rd) point shot off a face-off; Assist: Gawdin; Time of goal: 16:51; BAK leads, 4-3
SHOTS: BAK- 8, STK - 10
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Yamamoto (BAK) 2. Benson (BAK) 3. Currie (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/5; STK - 1/7
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31; STK - 37
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (8-7-2; 34/37); STK - Zagidulin (11-2-2; 27/31
D Logan Day has assists in five straight games
LW Tyler Benson has four assists in two games
The Condors power play has connected four times in two games
Bakersfield is 3-0-1 in its last four on home ice
Prior to the game F Cameron Hebig was recalled from the Wichita Thunder; he will join the team in San Jose
Also prior to the game, D Brandon Manning and F Markus Granlund were placed on waivers by Edmonton for the purpose of assignment to Bakersfield
The Condors are in San Jose on Sunday at 5 p.m. and return home Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Scratches: Shane Starrett, Tomas Jurco, Jake Kulevich, Anthony Peluso
