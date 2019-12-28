Save of the Day Foundation Mega Month Jackpot over $49,000
December 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - The Save of the Day Foundation has partnered with Don's Ford to present a 50/50 Mega Month during December. The current jackpot through six Utica Comets and Utica City FC games is $49,620 and is expected to keep growing through three more games. Fans, as well as the general public, will also have a chance to get in on the action at the Box Office on Monday, December 30 from 9am to 5pm.
In addition to half of the Mega Month jackpot fans have had the chance to win prizes such as team signed sticks, jerseys, gift cards and more. You can also visit Don's Ford on December 30 for a chance to win lunch with a player.
The Save of the Day Foundation is committed to enhancing the lives of children and families throughout the Mohawk Valley and partnering with other charitable organizations to directly impact the quality of life in our community. The Foundation is devoted to raising funds annually through special events, a partnership with the Utica Comets and Utica City FC organizations, and direct fundraising activities to benefit the Mohawk Valley community.
Fundraising efforts include the 50/50 Raffle Program at both Utica Comets and Utica City FC games, specialty Utica Comets and UCFC game nights, an anniversary gala, and community wide raffles. In addition, as more people in the community realize the far-reaching impact of the Save of the Day Foundation, other organizations and individuals have stepped forward to offer their support.
The Save of the Day Foundation is a non-administrative nonprofit. This means that no money is used to administrative/personnel costs. The Utica Comets cover the salary of the CEO of the Foundation as their donation to the efforts of the Foundation. Thus, all monies raised are in turn, donated back to the community in the form of grants to children in need or nonprofit organizations.
