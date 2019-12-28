Win Streak Reaches Six Games with 4-3 Victory at Tucson

TUCSON, AZ. - Eagles forward Sheldon Dries netted the game-winning goal on the power play with 5:46 remaining in regulation, as Colorado defeated the Tucson Roadrunners 4-3 on Saturday. The victory extends the Eagles winning streak to six games and now gives Colorado points in the standings in each of the team's last eight contests. It also puts the brakes on Tucson's eight-game winning streak, while the Eagles four-goal performance now gives Colorado 33 goals during the team's six-game streak.

Colorado would race out to an early lead when a 2-on-1 rush led to forward Shane Bowers snapping a shot from the left-wing circle that would light the lamp. The tally came just 1:28 into the contest and gave the Eagles the 1-0 edge. T.J. Tynan and Logan O'Connor picked up the assists on the goal, extending Tynan's point streak to six games.

Tucson would outshoot Colorado in the first period, 11-6 but some terrific stops from Eagles goalie Adam Werner would allow Colorado to skate to the first intermission with the 1-0 advantage.

The Roadrunners thought they had tied things up early in the second period when forward Michael Chaput sliced through the crease and fed a puck into the back of the net. However, after the goal was reviewed by the referees it was determined that the puck was kicked in and the goal was waived off.

Colorado would make the most of the break, as defenseman Jacob MacDonald would grab a pass in the high slot before skating to the right-wing circle and firing a wrister past Tucson goaltender Ivan Prosvetov. The goal was MacDonald's sixth of the season and put the Eagles on top 2-0 at the 5:51 mark of the middle frame.

Colorado's penalty kill would shut down four Roadrunner power plays in the second period, sending the two teams to the second intermission with the Eagles still leading, 2-0.

The third period would see the two teams combine for five goals, starting with Lane Pederson who fired a shot from the side of the net that would initially be stopped by Werner. However, the ensuing rebound fell behind Werner, hitting off his leg and rolling across the goal line. The tally would trim the Eagles lead to 2-1 just 1:34 into the period.

Forward Martin Kaut would provide an answer less than five minutes later when he buried a shot from between the circles to push Colorado's advantage to 3-1 at the 6:31 mark of the final frame.

The back-and-forth action would continue 1:48 later when defenseman Dyson Mayo tipped a shot from the point past Werner to cut the Eagles lead to 3-2. The rally would generate a game-tying goal less than two minutes later when forward Andy Miele tucked a shot into the back of the net at the 10:03 mark, leveling the score at 3-3.

Tucson forward Blake Speers would be sent to the penalty box late in the third period for hooking and Colorado would make the most of the opportunity. A shot from the blue line produced a rebound on top of the crease, which Dries would backhand past Prosvetov to put the Eagles back in the driver's seat, 4-3 with 5:46 left to play in the contest. An assist for defenseman Kevin Connauton pushed his point streak to seven straight games.

The Roadrunners would pull Prosvetov in the final minutes in favor of the extra attacker, but Colorado would hold strong to secure the 4-3 victory.

Werner earned his 11th win in net, making 34 saves on 37 shots. Prosvetov suffered just his second loss of the season, surrendering four goals on 35 shots. The Eagles went 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles return to action when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday, December 29th at 5:05pm MT at the Tucson Convention Center.

