Rangers Recall Steven Fogarty from Hartford

NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has recalled forward Steven Fogarty from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Fogarty, 26, has skated in 32 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points, along with a plus-four rating and 14 penalty minutes. He is serving as Hartford's captain in 2019-20. Fogarty is tied for the team lead in points, is tied for second in goals, and ranks third in assists this season. He has notched an assist/point in each of Hartford's last two games.

The 6-3, 208-pounder has skated in 230 career AHL games over parts of five seasons (2015-16 - 2019-20), all with the Wolf Pack, registering 46 goals and 70 assists for 116 points, along with 107 penalty minutes. Fogarty established AHL career-highs in goals (21), assists (31), and points (52) last season. He has also skated in 11 career NHL games with the Rangers over parts of two seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19).

The Chambersburg, Pennsylvania native was originally selected by the Rangers in the third round, 72nd overall, of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

