Late Rally Falls Short at Bakersfield
December 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Despite a late flurry from the Heat, including a goal from defenseman Brandon Davidson with three minutes remaining, Stockton's seven-game point streak came to a close with a 4-3 setback against the Bakersfield Condors Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena. Austin Czarnik continued his strong play with the Heat, adding another goal to extend his streak of lighting the lamp to four games, and Adam Ruzicka netted his fifth goal of the season and first against the Condors. Bakersfield, which jumped on top 1-0 then rattled off three unanswered after falling behind 2-1 in the second period, was led by Kailer Yamamoto and Tyler Benson, each with two points on the night. The contest was just the third time this season that Stockton conceded multiple power play goals, and it was the Heat's first regulation loss in a road game within the state of California.
GOALIES
W: Stuart Skinner (37 shots, 34 saves)
L: Artyom Zagidulin (31 shots, 27 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: First - Kailer Yamamoto (1g,1a), Second - Tyler Benson (2a), Third - Josh Currie (1g)
Shots On Goal: STK - 37, BAK - 31
Power Plays: STK - 1-7, BAK - 2-5
- Austin Czarnik extended his point streak to five games and goal-scoring streak to four with his power play marker in the second period.
- Artyom Zagidulin recorded his second assist of the season on Czarnik's goal.
- Adam Ruzicka netted his fifth goal of the season to open the scoring in the first, his first goal against the Condors this season.
- The game snapped Stockton's point streak with Zagidulin between the pipes at 10 starts.
- Stockton conceded multiple power play goals for just the third time this season.
- The loss was the first of the season for the Heat at Bakersfield, Stockton having won the first three of the season series at Mechanics Bank Arena.
- The loss snapped a seven-game point streak, which was tied for the longest such run of the season.
UP NEXT
The Heat will return home Tuesday for the first of four-straight home games, a 5 p.m. New Year's Eve puck drop against San Jose.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2019
- Late Rally Falls Short at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Condors Earn 4-3 Home Win in Front of 6,271 - Bakersfield Condors
- Grundstrom Scores in OT to Beat Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Win Streak Reaches Six Games with 4-3 Victory at Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Kostin Caps Big Night with OT Winner in Texas - San Antonio Rampage
- Amerks Blanked by Binghamton - Rochester Americans
- San Antonio Edges Texas 5-4 in Overtime Battle - Texas Stars
- Iowa Falls to Chicago 4-3 - Iowa Wild
- Devils Blank Amerks, 2-0 - Binghamton Devils
- Fitzgerald Nets Goals in Back-To-Back Games - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bellows scores first professional hat trick on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Ads Home Winning Streak Snapped at 9 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Abramov Scores Hat-Trick in Win over Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Snap Bears' Streak with 2-1 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Forge Tie for First - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Fall Short in 5-1 Loss to Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- P-Bruins Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-1 - Providence Bruins
- Bears Win Streak Ends at Nine, Downed by Pens 2-1 - Hershey Bears
- Cotter's First Goal Lifts Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Prow Sinks Sound Tigers Comeback Try in OT Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Spook Phantoms in Road Win - Utica Comets
- Senators Blow Past Crunch, 8-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Offensive Outburst Leads Rocket to 6-1 Win over Marlies - Laval Rocket
- Taylor to Serve as Coach of North Division All-Star Team at 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Rochester Americans
- Daccord Looking to Build on Early AHL Success - Belleville Senators
- Moose Recall Forward Bobby Lynch - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Sprong to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Marlies Close out 3-In-3 Today in Laval - Toronto Marlies
- Save of the Day Foundation Mega Month Jackpot over $49,000 - Utica Comets
- Game 29 Preview: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Senators Sign Percy to AHL Contract - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Heat Look to Push Point Streak to Eight Saturday against Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Dillan Fox to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rangers Recall Steven Fogarty from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Mathieu Joseph from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Emil Larmi Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Sign Brady Vail to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Brown Reassigned to Belleville; Beaudin and Jaros Recalled - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Crunch, December 28 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Torrid Scoring Lifts Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Trampled by Gulls - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.