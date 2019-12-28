Late Rally Falls Short at Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Despite a late flurry from the Heat, including a goal from defenseman Brandon Davidson with three minutes remaining, Stockton's seven-game point streak came to a close with a 4-3 setback against the Bakersfield Condors Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena. Austin Czarnik continued his strong play with the Heat, adding another goal to extend his streak of lighting the lamp to four games, and Adam Ruzicka netted his fifth goal of the season and first against the Condors. Bakersfield, which jumped on top 1-0 then rattled off three unanswered after falling behind 2-1 in the second period, was led by Kailer Yamamoto and Tyler Benson, each with two points on the night. The contest was just the third time this season that Stockton conceded multiple power play goals, and it was the Heat's first regulation loss in a road game within the state of California.

GOALIES

W: Stuart Skinner (37 shots, 34 saves)

L: Artyom Zagidulin (31 shots, 27 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Kailer Yamamoto (1g,1a), Second - Tyler Benson (2a), Third - Josh Currie (1g)

Shots On Goal: STK - 37, BAK - 31

Power Plays: STK - 1-7, BAK - 2-5

- Austin Czarnik extended his point streak to five games and goal-scoring streak to four with his power play marker in the second period.

- Artyom Zagidulin recorded his second assist of the season on Czarnik's goal.

- Adam Ruzicka netted his fifth goal of the season to open the scoring in the first, his first goal against the Condors this season.

- The game snapped Stockton's point streak with Zagidulin between the pipes at 10 starts.

- Stockton conceded multiple power play goals for just the third time this season.

- The loss was the first of the season for the Heat at Bakersfield, Stockton having won the first three of the season series at Mechanics Bank Arena.

- The loss snapped a seven-game point streak, which was tied for the longest such run of the season.

UP NEXT

The Heat will return home Tuesday for the first of four-straight home games, a 5 p.m. New Year's Eve puck drop against San Jose.

