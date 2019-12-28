Game 29 Preview: Colorado at Tucson
December 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Game #29 - Colorado (15-10-2-1) at Tucson (23-5-0-0)
7 PM MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ
LISTEN LIVE Fox Sports 1450, iHeart Radio app
Referees: Andrew Bruggeman (#22), Chris Waterstradt (#88)
Linesmen: Colin Besch (#58) Brent Hooks (#20)
Could it get any better for the Roadrunners right now?
Returning to game action following the holiday break, the Roadrunners enter tonight winners of eight straight on home ice, eight in a row overall and coming off of their biggest win in franchise history.
However, with the American Hockey League affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche coming to town on a bit of a roll of their own, accompanied by some sour taste from their last trip to Tucson Arena, tonight's contest will be another test for Tucson.
Three Things
1) They say defense wins championships and that aspect is going to prove critical this weekend at Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners have allowed a league-low 66 goals against so far this year but the Eagles come to town with 26 goals in their last four games, including a ten spot against Manitoba ten days ago. So who will win tonight's tug of war? Will it be Colorado's red-hot offense or the stingy Tucson D?
2) Part of what's made Colorado's offense so successful as of late is contributions from their blue line. Reigning AHL/CCM Player of the Week and former Tucson Roadrunner / Arizona Coyote Kevin Connauton had 10 points in just four games during the previous week yet he still is not even the top scoring defenseman on his club. Possessing both the ability to jump up into the play, as well as shoot from the point, Colrado's defense will be worth keeping an eye on tonight.
3) It's been a run of both team and personal history for Ivan Prosvetov as of late, who won both of his starts last weekend against Ontario, finishing with his first AHL shutout on Saturday. With his perfect game, the first-year pro now ranks tops in the league in both goals against average (1.88) and save percentage (.946.), just incredible stuff. However, with three games in the next four days, can Ivan continue to be the iron man or will newly signed (PTO) Brandon Halverson get a chance along the way?
What's The Word?
Roadrunners forward Blake Speers on how he's transitioning after joining the team ten days ago...
"I'm feeling good. Obviously it was pretty weird to get here for three days and then get that four-day break right away but I'm happy to be back. I'm looking forward to getting settled in and really get rolling here with the guys...
Roadrunners forward Blake Speers describing his game for fans in Tucson still getting acclimated to the newcomer...
"At this point in my career I pride myself at being good on both ends of the ice, I want to be a full 200-foot player and someone who is reliable in our own zone. At the same time I want to bring that skill and that scoring at the other end."
Roadrunners forward Blake Speers on what the team knows about Colorado and how they're preparing for them...
"They're a pretty skilled team that wants to turn and burn. They get going on the transition. We gotta get the pucks deep against them and make them cover us in their defensive zone."
Number to Know
11. After his two-goal performance in the team's 8-0 win against Ontario last Saturday, Jon Martin matched his career-high with 11 goals already this season. All while largely playing on the team's fourth line, it would be nearly impossible to ask for more from Tucson's big 71.
We're Doing It Live
Catch tonight's active LIVE on AHLTV or join Roadrunners play-by-play voice Adrian Denny on Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeart Radio as he calls the game from the Roadrunners' flagship radio station, where coverage begins at 6:45 PM.
Game 29 Preview: Colorado at Tucson
