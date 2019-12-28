Iowa Falls to Chicago 4-3

December 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (17-12-2-2; 38 pts.) fell to the Chicago Wolves (15-16-2-0; 32 pts.) by a score of 4-3 Saturday evening.

Iowa took a 1-0 lead as forward Kyle Bauman scored his second of the season at 10:48 in the first period. Forward Gerry Mayhew had the puck behind the net and hit Bauman in the slot with a pass. The centerman then snapped a shot over the glove of goaltender Oscar Dansk (25 saves) for the tally. Defenseman Louie Belpedio was credited with the secondary assist on the play.

Chicago tied the game at 16:39 in the first period as defenseman Zach Whitecloud scored his second of the season. Standing at the top of the zone, forward Gage Quinney kicked a rebound out to Whitecloud and he blasted a slap shot over the glove of goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (19 saves) and into the top-right corner for the score.

Just 26 seconds later, defenseman Jimmy Schuldt gave the Wolves a 2-1 lead. Schuldt caught a drop pass from Quinney in the slot and one-timed it past Kahkonen glove-side for his fifth of the year.

At the end of the first period, Chicago led 2-1 and Iowa held an 8-7 shot advantage.

Less than a minute into the second period forward Sam Anas evened the game at 2-2. Mayhew took a shot in the slot that was blocked and Anas slipped the rebound through Dansk's five-hole for his eighth of the season. Defenseman Matt Bartkowski picked up the second helper on the play.

Chicago regained the lead on a power-play tally from forward Valentin Zykov at 11:12 in the middle frame. After an initial stop by Kahkonen on a shot from forward Curtis McKenzie, the puck laid in the crease and Zykov managed to knock it through McKenzie's legs and across the goal line for his second of the season.

At 18:47 in the middle stanza, forward Brandon Duhaime scored his second goal in as many games to knot the game at 3-3. After winning a puck battle below the goal line, he skated to the top of the right circle before turning and firing a shot on net, beating Dansk below his glove. Forwards Mitch McLain and JT Brown earned the assists on Duhaime's fifth of the campaign.

Heading into the third period, the score was tied 3-3 and Iowa led in shots 17-13.

Midway through the third period forward Paul Cotter scored his first professional goal to give Chicago a 4-3 lead. Schuldt took a shot from the point and Cotter redirected the shot while skating to the back post for the tally.

Iowa couldn't find the equalizer for the remainder of the period and at the final horn, Chicago earned the 4-3 victory. Iowa finished the game outshooting Chicago 28-23 and went 0-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Mayhew finished the contest with two primary assists, extending his point streak to five games. During that stretch, he's amassed eight points (4g, 4a), which ranks second-most in the AHL.

The Wild will continue its homestand with the organization's New Year's Eve contest against the Texas Stars, featuring a post-game fireworks show. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.