Senators Sign Percy to AHL Contract
December 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have signed defenceman Stuart Percy to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
Percy has played just three games for Belleville since signing a PTO on Oct. 21 after he was hurt on Oct. 27 in Providence.
The 26-year-old has appeared in 44 games for the Sens over parts of two seasons tallying 17 points (two goals). He's a veteran of 339 career AHL games and has also played 12 NHL games for Toronto.
Belleville is back in action tonight when they host Syracuse on Star Wars night. Tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2019
- Senators Sign Percy to AHL Contract - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Heat Look to Push Point Streak to Eight Saturday against Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Dillan Fox to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rangers Recall Steven Fogarty from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Mathieu Joseph from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Emil Larmi Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Sign Brady Vail to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Brown Reassigned to Belleville; Beaudin and Jaros Recalled - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Crunch, December 28 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Torrid Scoring Lifts Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Trampled by Gulls - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.