Anaheim Ducks Reassign Sprong to Gulls
December 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned right wing Daniel Sprong to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Sprong, 22 (3/17/97), went scoreless in his Anaheim season debut Dec. 22 at the New York Rangers. Acquired from Pittsburgh in exchange for Marcus Pettersson Dec. 3, 2018, Sprong has recorded 18-10=28 points with 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in 90 career NHL games with the Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (46th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Sprong opened the 2019-20 campaign with the Gulls. In 24 games with San Diego, the 5-11, 191-pound forward has collected 7-11=18 points with two power-play goals and 12 PIM. Sprong returns to the Gulls leading the club in assists (10) and co-leading in points.
