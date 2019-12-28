Taylor to Serve as Coach of North Division All-Star Team at 2020 AHL All-Star Classic
December 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans head coach Chris Taylor has clinched the honor of serving as coach of the North Division All-Star team for the upcoming 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, to be held Jan. 26-27 at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, Calif.
Taylor becomes Rochester's first All-Star coach since John Tortorella in 1997.
Currently in his third season as Amerks head coach, Taylor earns his first AHL All-Star coaching selection after guiding Rochester to a 20-6-2-2 record and 44 points in 30 games this season. The Amerks lead the North Division and rank third overall in the American Hockey League with a .733 points percentage and are one of just four teams to reach them 20-win mark.
Taylor, who spent the first two months of the 2019-20 season assisting the Buffalo Sabres coaching staff, boasts a 91-65-8 record as Rochester's bench boss while also leading the Amerks to back-to-back playoff appearances.
Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
