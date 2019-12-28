Devils Blank Amerks, 2-0
December 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - Louis Domingue stopped all 32 shots and Fabian Zetterlund scored both goals as the Binghamton Devils blanked the visiting Rochester Americans on Saturday night, 2-0.
After no scoring in the first, Zetterlund opened the scoring at 9:56 of the second period on an odd-man rush. Marian Studenic knocked the puck to Nate Schnarr who fed Zetterlund and he lifted the puck over a diving Andrew Hammond. The goal was Zetterlund's fifth of the year from Schnarr and Studenic and the Devils took the 1-0 lead into the third period.
Zetterlund added to the lead in the third period with 6:44 left in regulation. Studenic and Schnarr once again helped set up Zetterlund and he lifted a shot from the left wing circle over the right shoulder of Hammond just under the cross bar. The goal was Zetterlund's second of the night and sixth of the year to give the Devils a 2-0 lead.
Binghamton held on for the shutout win as Domingue stopped all 32 shots he faced and was named the game's first star. At the other end, Hammond stopped 27 of 29 in the loss.
Binghamton Devils goaltender Louis Domingue vs. the Rochester Americans
