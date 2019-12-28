Daccord Looking to Build on Early AHL Success

The start to AHL life has been good so far for Belleville Senators rookie goaltender Joey Daccord.

Through six games, five starts, Daccord is 4-1 with a 2.65 GAA and .908 save percentage.

But he won't take the credit for his early success.

"Every time I've played the guys have done an amazing job of making my life easy," Daccord said. "Of those four wins, they've been good team wins and I'm just the beneficiary of it."

All four wins have also come on the road with the 23-year-old leaving a big mark on the Sens' recent 10-game road win streak.

"He's played really well," Senators goaltending development coach Kory Cooper said. "He's come in with a really good attitude. He has competed hard and I think that's the most important thing.

"Joey really fits with what we're trying to accomplish as a team and his skillset lines up and I'm really happy with the work he's put in and in turn he's played well."

Daccord has beaten the Marlies twice already, grabbed his first AHL win in an intimidating Hershey building and backstopped the Sens to its first ever victory in Syracuse in its ninth attempt.

Not too shabby of a start.

"The composure that he provides in the net and being able to hold his edges and understand the American League play and that the shot quality is much greater than the shot quantity at this level," Cooper said. "He's had success because he's been able to read the game well."

For the Arizona State graduate, the preparation hasn't changed despite his four road starts. He acknowledges the quality of play in the AHL is superior to anywhere he's played previously (outside of his one NHL start) but is excited for the challenge each night of facing NHL caliber players.

"I think for me I try to take the same approach whether I'm at home or on the road," Daccord said. "Out of my five starts, four have been on the road and that's just the opportunity I've been given and I've been lucky to take advantage."

He's also taken advantage of working with Cooper every day too.

"Coop is awesome. Him and I have a really good relationship.

"He's hard on me and expects a lot out of me but we get along really well and I think we see the game the same in a lot of ways and he's been really helpful and a really good friend to me."

