Wolf Pack Sign Forward Dillan Fox to PTO

December 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed forward Dillan Fox to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.

The 28-year-old Fox, who is in his fourth year of pro hockey out of SUNY-Plattsburgh (SUNYAC), has skated in 26 games this year for the Wolf Pack's ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, scoring 12 goals and adding 12 assists for 24 points. That is good for a tie for tops on the Mariner club in goals, and the 5-11, 187-pound native of Hummelstown, PA stands second among Maine skaters in points. He also leads the team in plus/minus, with a +6, and has registered ten penalty minutes.

Last season, Fox had 16 goals and 10 assists for 26 points, along with 14 penalty minutes, in 37 games with the Mariners, finishing third on the team in goals. That was after starting the season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and notching seven goals and nine assists for 16 points, plus 14 penalty minutes, in 24 games.

In 73 career ECHL games with the Mariners and Reading Royals, Fox has totaled 29 goals and 24 assists for 53 points, along with 30 penalty minutes. In 110 SPHL contests with the Rail Yard Dawgs and the Mississippi RiverKings, he amassed 46 goals and 41 assists for 87 points, plus 48 PIM.

Prior to turning pro, Fox spend four seasons at SUNY-Plattsburgh, scoring 30 goals and adding 46 assists for 76 points, while serving 32 minutes in penalties, in 96 career games.

DILLAN FOX'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2012-13 SUNY-Plattsburgh SUNYAC 20 9 11 20 6 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 SUNY-Plattsburgh SUNYAC 26 9 15 24 12 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 SUNY-Plattsburgh SUNYAC 24 3 7 10 4 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 SUNY-Plattsburgh SUNYAC 26 9 13 22 10 -- -- -- -- --

Mississippi SPHL 5 0 1 1 4 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Mississippi SPHL 49 16 20 36 16 3 4 0 4 0

2017-18 Mississippi SPHL 32 23 11 34 26 -- -- -- -- --

Reading ECHL 10 1 2 3 6 1 0 0 0 0

2018-19 Roanoke SPHL 24 7 9 16 2 -- -- -- -- --

Maine ECHL 37 16 10 26 14 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Maine ECHL 26 12 12 24 10

The Wolf Pack are back in home-ice action tonight at the XL Center, hosting the Providence Bruins. Faceoff is 7:00, and the first 2,000 fans will receive a free Wolf Pack pennant flag, courtesy of NBC Connecticut.

Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.