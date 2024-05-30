Perry Ties Team Record, Bishop Plates Five in 7-5 Win

MINOT, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (2-1) won their second consecutive game on Wednesday, May 29th, defeating the Minot Hot Tots (0-1) by a 7-5 score. During the victory, Jake Perry (University of Minnesota) tied the Rox single-game record with three doubles.

At the plate, St. Cloud did the vast majority of its damage with two hitters: Perry and Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha). The former's record-tying performance included four hits, two stolen bases, and three runs scored. On all three of those occasions, Bishop drove him in. The third baseman went 3-for-4 with his first home run of the season and five runs batted in, also stealing a base and scoring a run. Perry and Bishop accounted for all seven Rox hits from Wednesday night.

The Rox scored first for the second consecutive game when Bishop dropped a two-out single into left-center field that plated Perry. Bishop then lofted a solo home run to right-center in the fifth, pulling St. Cloud within a 3-2 score after Minot had taken the lead. His next hit, a two-run single to right, tied the game at four in the sixth. In the bottom half of that inning, Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) made a sensational catch to secure the third out and save the go-ahead run.

After right-hander Hunter Day provided two innings on the starter's bump, the Rox bullpen worked seven frames of three-run baseball for the second time in three games. Marcus Kruzan (University of St. Thomas) and winning pitcher Brigden Parker (University of Kansas) handled five combined frames, bringing the game to its decisive eighth inning. In the eighth, Bishop tied the score at five with another single before Austen Roellig (Louisiana State University) crossed home with the go-ahead run on an error. After Sean Hogan (Ave Maria University) dealt a scoreless bottom of the eighth and a wild pitch brought in a Rox insurance run in the ninth, Tommy Gross (University of Minnesota) made his season debut in a save situation. Up 7-5, he and the Rox wiggled out of a bases-loaded, one-out spot with back-to-back looking strikeouts, ending the game.

The Rox will go for the sweep in Minot at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, May 30th. They will return to St. Cloud for their home opener against the Duluth Huskies on Friday, May 31st. The game will feature post-game fireworks after a magnet schedule giveaway to the first 1,500 fans presented by Coborn's. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

