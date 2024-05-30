Mallards Stifled By Green Bay Bullpen In Loss

May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Ashwaubenon, WI - The Mallards and Rockers faced off for a second straight night on Thursday, and this time it was Green Bay that came out on top 5-3 for their first win of 2024.

After struggling mightily on Wednesday night, the Green Bay bullpen halted a red-hot Mallards offense. After Madison scratched across two runs on no hits in the first inning, Connor Nolen, Jagger Edwards and Tysen Benford combined to allow just one run over the final eight innings for the Rockers on the mound.

The Mallards pitching staff did not have similar success. Madison walked 15 hitters on the night, and Green Bay took advantage early. The Rockers erased an early 2-0 deficit in the bottom of the first as Luke Moeller singled home a run, and Cooper Kelly followed with a bases-loaded walk. Then in the second inning, Nick Harms gave Green Bay the lead with an RBI single, and they held that lead for good.

The Mallards got traffic on the basepaths in the 6th and 7th innings, but failed to deliver timely hits with runners in scoring position. Caleb Karll was the lone Madison hitter to collect multiple hits, as the Madison offense went quiet after scoring 27 runs in the previous two contests.

Both sides combined for 26 walks on the night. Shai Robinson of Madison and Carson Hansen of Green Bay each walked four times.

The Mallards fall to 2-2 on the season, and will travel to Menomonee Falls to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.