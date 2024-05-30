Mallards Stifled By Green Bay Bullpen In Loss
May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Ashwaubenon, WI - The Mallards and Rockers faced off for a second straight night on Thursday, and this time it was Green Bay that came out on top 5-3 for their first win of 2024.
After struggling mightily on Wednesday night, the Green Bay bullpen halted a red-hot Mallards offense. After Madison scratched across two runs on no hits in the first inning, Connor Nolen, Jagger Edwards and Tysen Benford combined to allow just one run over the final eight innings for the Rockers on the mound.
The Mallards pitching staff did not have similar success. Madison walked 15 hitters on the night, and Green Bay took advantage early. The Rockers erased an early 2-0 deficit in the bottom of the first as Luke Moeller singled home a run, and Cooper Kelly followed with a bases-loaded walk. Then in the second inning, Nick Harms gave Green Bay the lead with an RBI single, and they held that lead for good.
The Mallards got traffic on the basepaths in the 6th and 7th innings, but failed to deliver timely hits with runners in scoring position. Caleb Karll was the lone Madison hitter to collect multiple hits, as the Madison offense went quiet after scoring 27 runs in the previous two contests.
Both sides combined for 26 walks on the night. Shai Robinson of Madison and Carson Hansen of Green Bay each walked four times.
The Mallards fall to 2-2 on the season, and will travel to Menomonee Falls to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2024
- Stingers Avoid Sweep, Take Down Big Sticks 7-3 - Willmar Stingers
- Rockers Take Down Mallards, Pick up First Win of 2024 - Green Bay Rockers
- Mallards Stifled By Green Bay Bullpen In Loss - Madison Mallards
- Larks Drop Game Two 10-4, Swept by Duluth Huskies - Bismarck Larks
- Walk off Win- Loggers Improve to 2-2 - La Crosse Loggers
- The Rockford Rivets Secure A Thrilling Victory Against Kalamazoo Growlers - Rockford Rivets
- Express' Comeback Bid Falls Short, Split Series with Honkers - Eau Claire Express
- Kingfish Suffer First Loss of Season in 5-4 Thriller - Kenosha Kingfish
- Dock Spiders Late Rally Falls Short to Wausau - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Myles's Journey with the Larks - Bismarck Larks
- The Human Piñata, Alex - Bismarck Larks
- The Dakota Dust Up 2023 Recap - Bismarck Larks
- Details Matter: Cade Torgerson - Bismarck Larks
- Woodchucks Sweep Dock Spiders, Win Second Series - Wausau Woodchucks
- Pit Spitters Win, Escape Late Inning Scare - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Chinooks Suffer First Loss of 2024 Season - Lakeshore Chinooks
- A Message from Team Owner, Glenn Bosch - Bismarck Larks
- Dancing the Night Away: Stella - Bismarck Larks
- Rockers Aim to End Their Homestand on a High Note against the Mallards - Green Bay Rockers
- Express Get Back on Track, Win Series Opener - Eau Claire Express
- Mallards Defeat Green Bay in Postseason Rematch - Madison Mallards
- Huskies Secure First Win of 2024 Season - Duluth Huskies
- Former Traverse City Pit Spitter Spencer Schwellenbach Debuts with the Braves - Northwoods
- Chinooks Announce 2024 Weekly Concessions Promotions - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockford Rivets to Honor Veterans with Olson Funeral Home and Assisting Hands Home Care All Summer Long - Rockford Rivets
- Perry Ties Team Record, Bishop Plates Five in 7-5 Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Cole Shines in Start with Nine Strikeouts, Dock Spiders Drop Game to Woodchucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- McGuire and Paulsen Lead the Rafters to Their First Win at Witter Field - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Mallards Rally Late to Defeat Rockers - Green Bay Rockers
- Rochester Has Big First, But Falls to Eau Claire 4-3 - Rochester Honkers
- Extra-Luck and Extra-Innings Push Lakeshore to 3-0 - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Mallards Stories
- Mallards Stifled By Green Bay Bullpen In Loss
- Mallards Defeat Green Bay in Postseason Rematch
- Busch Light Duck Blind Capacity to Decrease in 2024
- Kisting Shines, Mallards' Offense Dominates in First Win of 2024
- Madison Mallards and Madison Night Mares Begin Turf Installation at Warner Park