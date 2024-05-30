Mallards Rally Late to Defeat Rockers

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - In a first round-playoff rematch the Mallards took down the Rockers in the first game of the series. Madison improves to 2-1 on the season, while Green Bay still looks to get their first win on the year.

The Rockers hopped out to another fast start, after two wild throws from David Whittle (San Diego State) trying to pick off steals went through to the outfield. Rockers led 1-0 at the end of the first. But Madison quickly answered back with a run of their own in the top of the second, leveling the score.

The two teams stayed even through the fifth inning, but the stale mate was broken when Madison left fielder Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State) hit a 2 RBI run to center field to put the Mallards ahead. Moreno was brought home after a Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) single to left field. Green Bay managed to get one back in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a Brett Wagner (Hawaii) sacrifice fly, but at the end of six the ducks led 4-2

The Mallard's bats stayed hot from there until the rest of the game, with another pair of Moreno and Hamilton RBIs in the seventh. A single from second baseman Jake Schaffner (North Dakota State) brought home Madison's eighth in the eighth, and a sacrifice fly from Moreno earned him his fifth RBI of the night. The Rockers scored one more in the ninth, but they could not get it done, as they fell in the divisional round rematch 9-4.

Caden Capomaccio (Minnesota) will start on the mound for Green Bay, trying to propel the team to their first win of 2024, and even the first series of the year against Madison. Gates open at 5:30 for the live pregame concert featuring Acoustic Endorphins and the first pitch is slated for 6:35. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a 2023 Championship bucket hat and it's also Thirsty Thursday, with $30 tickets to the Bud Light Party patio, which includes all-you-can-eat food through the fifth inning, and all-you-can-drink draft beers through the eighth.

Tickets for the 2024 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.

