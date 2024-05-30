Rockers Take Down Mallards, Pick up First Win of 2024

May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers on game night

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers on game night(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - In a game that saw a combined 10 pitchers make an appearance, the Rockers held off the Mallards to move to 1-3 on the summer.

Things started off quickly for both teams, with Madison putting up two runs in the top of the first before Green Bay did the exact same in the bottom half of the frame. That being said, three of those four runs were courtesy of either a walk or hit-by-pitch.

The only early score that was a result of a hit came on an RBI-single from Green Bay catcher Luke Moeller (Yavapai CC). The second-year Rocker didn't stop there, though. In the very next inning, Moeller brought in another run on a single.

Tack on another RBI-knock from outfielder Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve), and Green Bay led 4-2 after the opening two frames.

From that point forward, things settled down for both squads on offense. A fielder's choice RBI off the bat of Cooper Newsom (Harding) gave the Rockers a 5-2 lead after five, but no other runs were scored between the third and eighth innings.

Instead, the theme of tonight's matchup was walks. Between the Mallards and Rockers, 24 batters were walked, with seven players reaching base on balls multiple times. Neither squad capitalized on those chances, however. Madison left 15 runners on base while the Rockers stranded 11.

Ultimately, Green Bay took care of business with the relief-trio of Connor Nolen (Carroll), Jagger Edwards (Columbia), and Tysen Benford (Georgia State). That tandem of pitchers tossed eight innings and only gave up a single run while fanning 7.

Madison finished the game just 6-32 at the plate, and the lack of offensive production was too much for the Mallards to surmount.

The Rockers end their three game homestand 1-2 and head back on the road tomorrow for a tilt with the Dock Spiders. That matchup with Fond Du Lac is the first of a two-game set, and a chance for Green Bay to build on tonight's victory.

The Rockers are set to go with Mack Crowley (Minnesota State Mankato) on the mound for Friday's game against the Dock Spiders. That contest begins at 6:35 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker field in Fond Du Lac.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.