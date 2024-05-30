Dock Spiders Late Rally Falls Short to Wausau

May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - Dock Spiders dropped their second straight game to Wausau, 10-6, at Herr-Baker Field on Thursday afternoon. The Dock Spiders move to 1-3 on the season and Wausau remains unbeaten improving to 4-0.

Wausau struck early, getting a run in the first inning, three more in the second inning, and one in the third inning to take a 5-0 lead. The Dock Spiders would be kept off the board until the fourth inning when Parker Knoll (Lawrence) hit his second home run of the season, and the first homer at Herr-Baker Field this year. The Woodchucks would add four more runs over the next three frames and extend their lead to 9-1.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, a walk to Drew Prosek (Gulf Coast State) brought home the Dock Spiders second run to make the score 9-2. Two batters later, a single by Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) drove in two runs to cut the Wausau lead to 9-4. The next batter, Cade Sikoski (Fairmont State) singled in two more runs to cut the score to 9-6. The Woodchucks added one more run in the ninth inning to extend the score 10-6. Fond du Lac's comeback attempt came up short and fell 10-6.

Right-handed pitcher Daniel Galvan (1-0) picked up the win for Wausau, allowing one run and striking out ten batters over seven innings of work. The Dock Spiders four pitchers Clay Kennedy, Zane Loveday, Justin Roitman, and Xerian Ximmies struck out eleven Woodchucks batters, totaling Fond du Lac strikeout total to 49 through four games.

The Dock Spiders will welcome the reigning Northwoods League Champions Green Bay Rockers to town for the first game of two-game series on Friday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Friday is also the first Fireworks Friday at Herr-Baker Field after the game presented by Lamers Bus Lines.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.