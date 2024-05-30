Dancing the Night Away: Stella
May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Bismarck Larks News Release
Easily recognizable on the field and a fan-favorite promotion, the Touchmark Larkettes are a special group of ladies who are back and ready to perform in 2024. You'll see them all summer long, moving and grooving on the field, and these ladies love to dance and show off their skills.
But how well do you know the Touchmark Larkettes? Do you know who they are? Let's meet one of the Touchmark Larkettes, Stella, and see what she loves about dancing and baseball.
In her second year as a Touchmark Larkette, Stella started last year at the recommendation of a friend. "A friend from Touchmark knew that I line and tap dance with a group in Arizona in the winter, and she pushed me to join the Larkettes," Stella said.
While she loves dancing to the tunes you're familiar with, that doesn't mean she's not skilled elsewhere. "Since my all-time favorite dances are jitterbug and the twist, I enjoy music from the 50s and 60s. I especially like dancing to songs like 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'The Twist,'" Stella said. "I'm also a fan of doo-wop and my absolute favorite song is Bill Withers' 'Lean on Me.'"
Stella enjoys hanging out with her fellow Larkettes and loves how family-oriented Larks' games are. "It's wonderful, clean entertainment for kids, parents and grandparents. I enjoy seeing great ballplayers improving and excelling at their game over the summer," Stella said.
Young Larks fans would probably be jealous of Stella's fondest baseball memory. "My best memory of baseball growing up was when our school let us watch the World Series during school hours," Stella said.
Stella also saw a lot of baseball around the state because her older brother played American Legion baseball.
With a wide assortment of food at the concession stand, Stella has one favorite item at the ballpark. "There are too many great ballpark snacks to think about, but I crave a good ole hot dog in the summertime," Stella said.
Cheer loud for Stella and the other Larkettes when they're on the field, and feel free to dance along in your seat!
